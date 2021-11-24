Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners could sign attacker for £25 million; Alexandre Lacazette prefers move to Atletico Madrid, and more - 24th November 2021

Arsenal remain fifth in the Premier League table after 12 games, nine points behind leaders Chelsea. The Gunners have won six and lost four of their games so far this season in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been afforded the opportunity to sign an Italian striker for £25 million. Elsewhere, Alexandre Lacazette looks set to leave The Gunners, and prefers a move to Atletico Madrid.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 24th November 2021.

Arsenal could sign Domenico Berardi for £25 million

Arsenal could sign Domenico Berardi for £25 million.

Arsenal could sign Domenico Berardi for £25 million, according to Just Arsenal via Calciomercato. The Gunners are planning to bolster their attack next year. Mikel Arteta has already prepared a list of strikers, including the Italian, he would like to target next year.

Berardi has appeared 302 times for Sassuolo, finding the back of the net on 111 occasions. He was part of the Italy team that won Euro 2020 this summer. Arsenal are planning for life after Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette. The Gunners have not offered to extend the contracts of either player.

As such, the two are free to leave the north London side next summer when their current deals expire. Arsenal are scouting the market for replacements, and are already monitoring Andrea Belotti and Lorenzo Insigne. The Gunners have now set their eyes on Berardi.

William Hill @WilliamHill Domenico Berardi scored his first goal for Sassuolo in 2012 aged 18...



Nine years, 302 appearances, 111 goals, and 71 assists later, Berardi is still earning points for Sassuolo.



Legend. 🇮🇹 Domenico Berardi scored his first goal for Sassuolo in 2012 aged 18...Nine years, 302 appearances, 111 goals, and 71 assists later, Berardi is still earning points for Sassuolo. Legend. 🇮🇹 https://t.co/hjO9RxGzMu

The 27-year-old doesn't fit the age profile of the players Arteta has targeted recently. However, Arsenal could be greatly benefitted by Berardi's experience and prowess in the final third. Sassuolo are ready to part ways with the player for just £25 million.

Alexandre Lacazette prefers move to Atletico Madrid

Alexandre Lacazette prefers a move to Atletico Madrid.

Alexandre Lacazette prefers a move to Atletico Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Frenchman is expected to leave Arsenal when his current contract runs out next summer. The 30-year-old will not be short of options when he departs the Emirates, though.

LTArsenal™ @ltarsenal



elnacional.cat/ca/esports/sim… Arsenal have decided not to renew Alexandre Lacazette's contract. The player favours a move to Atletico Madrid. [ @elnacionalcat Arsenal have decided not to renew Alexandre Lacazette's contract. The player favours a move to Atletico Madrid. [@elnacionalcat] elnacional.cat/ca/esports/sim…

Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in his services. However, Lacazette prefers a move to the Wanda Metropolitano rather than Camp Nou. Diego Simeone is a long-term admirer of the Arsenal striker. Atletico Madrid have been linked to the player before, and could have an advantage in the race for his signature.

Noel Whelan backs Newcastle United and Everton to take Nicolas Pepe on loan

Noel Whelan has backed Newcastle United and Everton to secure a loan move for Nicolas Pepe.

Noel Whelan has backed Newcastle United and Everton to secure a loan move with an option to buy for Nicolas Pepe. The Ivorian has struggled since joining Arsenal. The Gunners are willing to offload him for £25 million now.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan claimed that a loan move was the safest bet for the misfiring star.

“Right now, Arsenal are offloading him (Nicolas Pepe), or wanting to offload him for a reason," said Whelan.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"For Newcastle and the likes of Everton, to give him the opportunity, to give them that second bite of the cherry in the Premier League, the loan move is the safest move to go down. You’re not wasting any money. All you’re paying is a percentage of the wages. Then, at the end of the season, you can assess the situation,” said Whelan.

Edited by Bhargav