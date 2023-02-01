Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners sign Jorginho; Crystal Palace complete loan move for Albert Sambi Lokonga, and more - February 1, 2023

Arsenal are preparing to face Everton on Saturday (February 4) in the Premier League at Goodison Park. Mikel Arteta will be eager to secure three points against the Toffees to continue his siege on the league title.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have signed Jorginho from Chelsea. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace have secured the services of Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan for the rest of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 1, 2023:

Arsenal sign Jorginho

Jorginho completed his move to the Emirates on deadline day.

Arsenal have completed the signing of Jorginho, the club have announced. The Italian midfielder was previously in the final six months of his contract with Chelsea, who opted to cash in on him before the transfer window closed. The 31-year-old arrives at the Emirates with a stellar reputation, having played a big role in the Blues' recent success.

Speaking after completing the move, Jorginho highlighted Arteta's role in his decision to join the Gunners.

"He was a big influence because I know that he tried a few times to get me before, and it didn’t happen due to other reasons, not because of my wishes. So of course, he had a big influence," said Jorginho.

He added:

“I’m very excited for this new challenge, and I just can’t wait to be on the pitch to be honest. Everything has happened so fast. I was a bit surprised, but I took the opportunity of this amazing challenge. It’s an important shirt. It’s an amazing club, a big one, and I’m really excited and happy to be here.”

Arsenal @Arsenal Welcome to The Arsenal, Jorginho Welcome to The Arsenal, Jorginho 👊 https://t.co/jHXqAUBKKQ

Jorginho sounded upbeat about helping Arsenal achieve success this season:

"I’ll try to just bring positive energy, hard work and my experience to help the team. It’s what I always bring with me."

He continued:

“I try just to help with the experience I’ve had in my time with the other clubs and anything I can do just to help the team to achieve more and more, that’s my target. All I can promise is that I’m going to give my all to represent this club."

Jorginho has appeared 25 times for Chelsea this season across competitions, scoring three goals.

Crystal Palace complete loan move for Albert Sambi Lokonga

Albert Sambi Lokonga has left the Emirates on loan.

Crystal Palace have confirmed the arrival of Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan for the rest of the season.

The Belgian midfielder was a peripheral figure at Arsenal this season, and the arrival of Jorginho was likely to further eat away his game time. The Gunners have now opted to allow him to gather vital first-team experience with the Eagles.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor | Crystal Palace have completed a loan agreement with Arsenal for Albert Sambi Lokonga until the end of the season.



#DeadlineDay | Crystal Palace have completed a loan agreement with Arsenal for Albert Sambi Lokonga until the end of the season. 🚨| Crystal Palace have completed a loan agreement with Arsenal for Albert Sambi Lokonga until the end of the season.#DeadlineDay https://t.co/kXIGmUZYvM

Speaking after completing his move, the 23-year-old said that he's excited for a fresh start:

"I’m really excited – I can’t wait to get started. I’m really happy to join Crystal Palace. I want to go as far as possible with the team. I will try to push for me and the team to do the maximum to reach the top."

Lokonga has played 15 games for Arsenal this season across competitions

Cedric Soares joins Fulham on loan

Fulham have signed Cedric Soares on loan.

Cedric Soares has completed a temporary move to Fulham, the Cottagers have announced.

The Portuguese right-back has been linked with a move to Crave Cottage for a while after dropping down the pecking order at Arsenal. The 31-year-old has struggled for first-team opportunities with the Gunners, who have sanctioned a loan exit.

Charles Watts @charles_watts Cedric Soares' loan move to Fulham has been confirmed.



Cedric: "I feel great. I wanted this deal to happen, so we all pushed in the same direction, and I’m really happy and pleased to be here." Cedric Soares' loan move to Fulham has been confirmed.Cedric: "I feel great. I wanted this deal to happen, so we all pushed in the same direction, and I’m really happy and pleased to be here." https://t.co/ku4frSW6Pf

Speaking after joining Fulham, Soares said that he's eager to move to Craven Cottage.

"I feel great. I wanted this deal to happen, so we all pushed in the same direction, and I’m really happy and pleased to be here. Me and my family are really, really happy for this move. It’s a great move, and I can’t wait to start," said Soares.

The Portuguese has appeared just four times across competitions this season for Arsenal.

Poll : 0 votes