Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners slammed for David Raya decision, Douglas Luiz to cost over £50m, and more - November 6, 2023

Arsenal suffered their first league defeat of the season this weekend at St. James’ Park against Newcastle United. Mikel Arteta will be hoping to quickly bounce back when they return to action in the Champions League in midweek against Sevilla.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been slammed for replacing Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya. Elsewhere, Douglas Luiz is likely to cost in excess of £50m.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from November 6, 2023.

Arsenal slammed for David Raya decision

David Raya has struggled of late at the Emirates

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal were wrong to replace Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya. The Spanish custodian was signed on loan from Brentford this summer and has started ahead of Ramsdale since his arrival. However, he hasn’t been entirely convincing so far.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher added that Raya has become a massive problem for Arteta.

“I feel like I’m watching a different team They’re more solid defensively, but they’re not as fluid and they’re creating as many chances. Have Arsenal got a centre-forward and a goalkeeper who can win you the league? I don’t think they have. When you think of vital positions where teams win leagues, it’s in both boxes,” said Carragher.

He continued:

“It wasn’t a mistake as such to replace Aaron Ramsdale, as Ramsdale wasn’t going to win you the league. But the guy he’s chosen right now to come in is absolutely all over the place. Don’t let it get lost in all the VAR stuff of the Arsenal goalkeeper again making another mistake. This is now a massive problem for Mikel Arteta.”

Ramsdale has been linked with a move away from the Emirates ahead of the winter transfer window.

Douglas Luiz to cost over £50m

Douglas Luiz has admirers at the Emirates

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton believes Douglas Luiz will cost more than £50m. The Brazilian midfielder was a target for Arsenal this summer but ended up staying at Villa Park. However, Mikel Arteta reportedly remains interested in Luiz and could move for him in 2024.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said that his former club are likely to demand a colossal fee for their prized asset.

“I think at this moment in time, with some of the market valuations, it would have to be over £50million. He’s at a great age, he’s been outstanding. He could probably play for most teams in the Premier League, with Manchester City being the strongest one. So there will obviously be people snooping about. He’s got a great goal-scoring record at Villa Park, you see what he gives you in dead-ball situations – penalties, corners, free kicks,” said Hutton.

He continued:

“I think he ticks all the boxes. I think we’re talking record fees here. Obviously, Jack Grealish’s the highest and he’s not going to reach that, but we’re talking record numbers here for a midfielder. Hopefully he doesn’t, he’s a massive part of what Villa do moving forward, but it would have to be a big number.”

Luiz could be a superb partner to Declan Rice in the middle of the park for the north London side.

Gunners back Mikel Arteta’s VAR outburst

Arsenal have lent their support to Mikel Arteta following his severe criticism of VAR after the defeat to Newcastle United. The Spanish manager was left unhappy after the Magpies scored a controversial goal through Anthony Gordon. The goal was checked thrice by VAR, who decided not to rule it out, leaving Arteta infuriated.

In a statement released on their website, the Gunners urged the PGMOL to make urgent reforms to improve the officiating standards in the league.

“Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta’s post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening. We’d also like to acknowledge the huge effort and performance from our players and travelling supporters at St James’ Park,” the club stated.

They added:

“The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better. PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.”

Arteta has been vocal in his criticism of VAR before.