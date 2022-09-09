Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners striker was ready to join Chelsea this summer; Shakhtar Donetsk winger says he wants Emirates move, and more - September 9, 2022

Arsenal secured a 2-1 win over FC Zurich on Thursday in their UEFA Europa League opener. Goals from Marquinhos and Eddie Nketiah helped secure a winner start to manager Mikel Arteta's European campaign.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus was ready to join Chelsea this summer. Elsewhere, a Shakhtar Donetsk winger has said that he wants to move to the Emirates.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Turner in goal

Vieira in midfield

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Nketiah leads the line



Follow the game live with us on 🗞 Team news against FC ZurichTurner in goalVieira in midfield🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Nketiah leads the lineFollow the game live with us on Arsenal.com 🗞 Team news against FC Zurich 🇺🇸 Turner in goal🇵🇹 Vieira in midfield🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Nketiah leads the line📻 Follow the game live with us on Arsenal.com 🔗 https://t.co/cYz7JkgBoM

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 9, 2022:

Gabriel Jesus was ready to join Chelsea this summer

Gabriel Jesus was wanted at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Gabriel Jesus was close to joining Chelsea this summer, according to The Athletic via Caught Offside.

The Brazilian was reportedly suggested to erstwhile Blues manager Thomas Tuchel as a target by some of the club's owners early in the summer. Jesus was also ready to make the move to Stamford Bridge to secure regular football. However, having been stung by the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, Tuchel decided not to target a No. 9.

⭐️ Chels HQ ⭐️ @Chels_HQ



(@TheAthletic) Some of the #Chelsea owners advocated a potential move for Gabriel Jesus early in the summer but Thomas Tuchel, perhaps scarred by the Romelu Lukaku experience, insisted he did not want a No 9. Some of the #Chelsea owners advocated a potential move for Gabriel Jesus early in the summer but Thomas Tuchel, perhaps scarred by the Romelu Lukaku experience, insisted he did not want a No 9.(@TheAthletic)

The German soon had a change of heart and gave the club the go ahead for the move. However, Tuchel was left frustrated after the owners didn't pursue the Brazilian, who eventually joined Arsenal.

Jesus has hit the ground running at the Emirates - scoring thrice in seven games across competitions - while the Blues' hierarchy have been left to rue their missed opportunity.

Mykhaylo Mudryk says he wants Emirates move

Mykhaylo Mudryk has admirers at the Emirates.

Mykhaylo Mudryk has said that he might struggle to turn down Arsenal should the Premier League side come calling. The Ukrainian winger has caught the eye with Shakhtar Donetsk recently and has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Speaking to CBS Sport, as cited by The Metro, Mudryk hinted that he could make a decision on his future in the winter.

"In the winter, we will see. There’s been a lot of discussions about a transfer and speculation about what clubs want me. But it’s normal. Right now, I’m in Shakhtar, and I want to play in this team. I love this team. I love every guy in this team. Shakhtar is now my home. It’s important that now all my thoughts are on Shakhtar – but in the winter we will see," said Mudryk.

The Ukrainian revealed his admiration for the Gunners.

"Yes, yes. I think every player dreams of the Premier League. It’s hard to say, but Arsenal are a very good team, (have a) very good coach. I like the way they play. From my side, I can’t say no (to Arsenal), but a transfer is not just up to my decision," said Mudryk.

Mudryk scored in Shakhtar's 4-1 UEFA Champions League win over Leipzig in midweek.

Gabriel Agbonlahor identifies weak link in Arsenal backline

Ben White has been deployed at right back of late.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Ben White is the weak link in the Arsenal backline. The English defender has been deployed at right-back this season, with William Saliba forging a partnership with Gabriel at the heart of the defence.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that Manchester United targeted White last weekend.

"Arsenal were playing away from home against Man United; it’s never going to be an easy game. They did well, but Man United were clever and picked on Ben White, who is the weak link in that defence; he’s not a right-back; he has no pace. They targeted that side and got joy," said Agbonlahor.

Agbonlahor added that Takehiro Tomiyasu should play ahead of White.

“It was more the fact that Man United, for me, in the full-back areas looked better defensively than Arsenal. Ben White was found out because he’s not a right-back. You’ve got Tomiyasu on the bench, who has got more pace; why not play him? I think that was a mistake," said Agbonlahor.

Tomiyasu was in the starting XI for the Gunners on Thursday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav