Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners submit £54m bid for English defender, club considering move for Barcelona star, and more - 9th July 2021

Arsenal are eager to bring world-class players to the Emirates this summer. Mikel Arteta is determined to steer his team back into the top four of the Premier League table, after only managing to finish eighth in the last two seasons. The Gunners will not play in Europe next season as a result and the Spaniard is eager to make amends for the new campaign.

Arsenal are targeting reinforcements in defense and are locked in lengthy negotiations with their top target. The Gunners let in the third-lowest goals in the Premier League last season, but Arteta believes his defense needs improvement, especially with David Luiz departing the Emirates this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer stories from 9 July 2021.

Arsenal submit £54m bid for English defender

Ben White

Arsenal have submitted a £54m bid for Ben White, according to Football Talk via Transfer Window Podcast. The Gunners have already agreed personal terms with the Englishman, but negotiations with Brighton for a deal have been a little tricky. The Seagulls have rejected the first two offers, but Mikel Arteta is desperate to get his man. The Premier League giants, as such, have returned with an improved bid for White.

Update on Ben White to Arsenal:



He has agreed personal terms with Arsenal. £48M upfront and £7M in bonuses... Brighton & Arsenal are working to complete the final bits of paperwork and then the deal is set to be announced when Ben White is back from Euro 2020...🔜📝✅ pic.twitter.com/ClWJRZHSxo — now.arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@now_arsenaI) July 8, 2021

Arsenal are offering £48m for the Englishman, with another £6m in achievable add-ons, which makes the deal worth around £54m. The offer is reportedly close to Brighton’s valuation for White, but the Seagulls are yet to respond. The player is currently with the England squad at Euro 2020, as the Three Lions prepare for a blockbuster final.

Brighton are hoping to ignite a bidding war for White, especially with the likes of Manchester City, Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United also interested in the player. However, the Gunners are reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Gunners considering move for Barcelona star

Samuel Umtiti

Arsenal are considering a move for Samuel Umtiti, according to El Gol Digital. The Frenchman appeared just 16 times for Barcelona in all competitions last season and is not in Ronald Koeman’s plans for the new campaign. The Catalans are hoping to offload him and the Gunners are willing to take advantage of the situation.

Manchester United and Arsenal are looking to make a move for Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti.



(Via: The Star) — Transferchanger (@TransferChanger) July 7, 2021

Arsenal are close to securing a deal for Ben White, which is why their interest in Umtiti is a bit surprising. However, the Frenchman’s arrival would add much-needed depth to the squad. The Gunners could face competition from Manchester United for the player’s services.

Arsenal youngster set to sign long-term contract

18-year-old Arsenal prodigy Kido Taylor-Hart is set to sign a long-term contract with the club, according to Football London. The left-winger has been negotiating a new deal since March and a breakthrough has now been reached.

The Englishman is one of the most promising young talents in the country and is being monitored by quite a few clubs in England, Belgium, and France.

However, the Gunners have ensured they hold on to their prized asset, who has been at Arsenal since the age of seven. Taylor-Hart managed 30 appearances in the 2020/21 season for the youth side and registered 11 goals.

