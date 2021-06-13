Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners submit bid for France midfielder, club edge closer to €35m Serie A star and more - 13th June 2021

Arsenal are looking to bolster their midfield over the summer, given the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

Manager Mikel Arteta also remains keen to secure a permanent deal for Martin Odegaard, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates.

The Gunners failed to impress last season and finished eighth in the Premier League, 25 points behind champions Manchester City. As a result they will not play in Europe next season.

Arteta is looking to strengthen the squad in the off-season as he looks to get Arsenal back competing for a Champions League spot.

Arsenal submit bid for French midfielder

Arsenal have submitted a bid for Nabil Fekir, according to The Hard Tackle (via AS). The French midfielder has been a pivotal figure for Real Betis ever since joining the club in 2019.

Fekir has racked up 71 appearances in two seasons, scoring 12 goals and registering 13 assists. Despite a less-than-impressive 2020/21 campaign, the 27-year-old remains a top target for several clubs.

Fekir is reportedly highly rated by Arsenal, who are looking to add creativity to their ranks. The north London club have already tabled a bid for the Frenchman, although it is reportedly less than Betis’ valuation of the player.

Gunners edging closer to €35m Serie A star

Arsenal are targeting Lazio striker Joaquin Correa, according to IB Times (via La Repubblica). The Argentinean had an impressive 2020/21 season, scoring 11 goals in 36 appearances. Correa's performances earned him a spot in Argentina's squad for the Copa America.

Arsenal lacked a cutting edge last season; only Everton scored fewer goals than the Gunners’ 55 among top-half teams. As a result, they are in the market for a new striker and believe Correa could be the answer to their goal-scoring problems.

Arsenal have already submitted a €20m bid for Correa, but Lazio are reportedly demanding €35m.

Arsenal monitoring Italian midfielder at Euro 2020

Arsenal are monitoring Italian midfielder Manuel Locatelli, according to The Sport Review (via Sky Sport Italia). The Gunners are contemplating a move for the Sassuolo ace, who had an impressive 2020-21 campaign.

Arteta is keen to reinforce his midfield before the start of next season and the Spaniard has set his sights on the Serie A star. Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Borussia Dortmund are also rumored to be interested Locatelli.

The Gunners could secure his services for €40m, which would be well within their budget.

