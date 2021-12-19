Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners submit enquiry for La Liga midfielder; Real Madrid turn down opportunity to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and more - 19th December 2021

Arsenal beat Leeds United 4-1 on Saturday in the Premier League. A brace from Gabriel Martinelli and goals from Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe helped the Gunners stay fourth in the league standings.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have submitted an inquiry for a Real Betis midfielder. Elsewhere, Real Madrid have turned down the chance to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 19th December 2021.

Arsenal submit enquiry for Guido Rodriguez

Arsenal have submitted an enquiry for Guido Rodriguez

Arsenal have submitted an inquiry for Guido Rodriguez, according to journalist Hernan Castillo. The Gunners plan to upgrade their midfield next year. Manager Mikel Arteta is preparing a list of potential targets, and has his eyes on the Argentinean.

Rodriguez arrived at Real Betis in January 2020 from Club America, and soon cemented a place in their starting eleven. He also played a part in Argentina’s Copa America triumph this summer. Unsurprisingly, Arsenal are eyeing Rodriguez with interest.

The Gunners were linked with the player in the summer, but a move failed to materialise. Arsenal have retained their interest in him, and are considering a move in January. Arteta bolstered his midfield by roping in Albert Sambi Lokonga at the start of the season.

However, Arsenal want one more midfielder in the winter. The Gunners are set to lose Mohamed Elneny next year, while Granit Xhaka's future continues to hang in the balance. Arteta is also worried by the inconsistent performances of Thomas Partey.

Arsenal believe Rodriguez could be a one-step solution to quite a few issues. The 27-year-old's current deal with Betis expires in 2024. The Gunners have already initiated talks to facilitate his move to The Emirates.

Real Madrid turn down opportunity to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Real Madrid have turned down the opportunity to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Real Madrid have turned down the opportunity to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Gabon international is expected to part ways with the Gunners after falling out of favour with Arteta. Los Blancos have been tipped as his possible destination.

Aubameyang was stripped off the club's captaincy, and kept out of Arsenal's matchday squad for the last two games. The player has been offered to both Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is unimpressed by Aubameyang's attitude, and has decided not to pursue the player.

Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Georginio Wijnaldum could be a superb signing for Arsenal

Agbonlahor has tipped Georginio Wijnaldum to be a huge hit at Arsenal

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has tipped Georginio Wijnaldum to be a huge hit at Arsenal. The PSG midfielder is likely to leave the club in January, and the Gunners have been linked with him.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor added that Arsenal's lack of Champions League football could cost them the player's signature, though.

“What a player. He would do a great job for Arsenal and be a huge signing. But he left Liverpool, who were in the Champions League; he’s gone to PSG who are in the Champions League. Does he want to go play for a team that are not in Europe? That’s the big thing, and could put him off, to be honest," said Agbonlahor.

