Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners submit improved bid for Serie A star; club locked in battle for French ace, and more - 3rd December 2021

Arsenal succumbed to a 2-3 defeat at Manchester United on Thursday. Nevertheless, the Gunners remain fifth in the Premier League table after 14 games, two clear of United.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have submitted an improved offer for a Fiorentina star. Elsewhere, The Gunners are locked in a battle for a French ace. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 3rd December 2021.

Arsenal submit improved bid for Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal have submitted an improved bid for Dusan Vlahovic to convince Fiorentina to sell the player, according to The Hard Tackle via Corriere Fiorentino. The Serbian striker has been in superb form for the Serie A side in recent times.

There's already a beeline for his services, with a host of clubs around Europe interested in him. The Gunners are hoping to beat the competition by moving early for him.

Arsenal are looking for a physical striker to lead their line. The Gunners are planning for the departures of Alexandre Lacazette next year. Mikel Arteta also wants to prepare for a future without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as well, as the Gabon international is already on the wrong side of 30. Vlahovic is Arteta's preferred choice.

The Serbi has been on fire this season, already finding the back of the net 14 times in 16 games across competitions. However, the 21-year-old's current contract expires in the summer of 2023. Vlahovic wants to leave Fiorentina for a new challenge, and Arsenal are ready to provide him with a platform to showcase his skills.

Fair to remember: Atletico offered €50m + €10m add ons in August, Fiorentina and Vlahović refused. Dušan Vlahović did it again. It’s 29 goals in 39 Serie A games in 2021… and counting. Price still around €70m also if he’s not extending current contract [2023]. ⭐️🇷🇸 #Vlahovic Fair to remember: Atletico offered €50m + €10m add ons in August, Fiorentina and Vlahović refused. Dušan Vlahović did it again. It’s 29 goals in 39 Serie A games in 2021… and counting. Price still around €70m also if he’s not extending current contract [2023]. ⭐️🇷🇸 #VlahovicFair to remember: Atletico offered €50m + €10m add ons in August, Fiorentina and Vlahović refused. https://t.co/rpjTU6uxcB

Fiorentina are ready to cash in on the Serb in the winter while his stock remains high. The Gunners have recently submitted a massive offer to coax the Serie A side. However, with competition expected to be severe, Arsenal have returned with an improved bid to win the race for Vlahovic. The Gunners' new offer is expected to be more than €80 million.

Gunners locked in battle for Thomas Lemar

Arsenal are locked in a battle with Manchester United for Thomas Lemar, according to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes. The Gunners are long-time admirers of the Frenchman, but failed in an attempt to sign him in 2017. Lemar has been in superb form for Atletico Madrid of late.

Arsenal are planning to reignite their interest in the player. Lemar's current deal with the La Liga side runs out in the summer of 2023.

Atletico Madrid are locked in negotiations to extend his stay at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Gunners are keeping tabs on the situation, and could step in if talks fail to reach a conclusive end. However, they could face competition for his services from The Red Devils.

Aaron Ramsdale hailed as the best in England by Ex-Gunners star

Former Arsenal midfielder Fabrice Muamba has hailed Aaron Ramsdale as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League. The Englishman has been in superb form since joining The Gunners this summer.

Speaking on Twitch, as relayed by HITC, Muamba also said that Ramsdale has won over his critics.

“I think, personally, in my opinion, he is the best goalkeeper in England right now; some of the saves he’s making right now, it’s incredible," said Muamba.

