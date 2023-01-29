Arsenal are preparing to face Everton on Saturday (February 4) at Goodison Park in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are atop the league after 19 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have submitted an improved bid for Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, the north London side are determined to sign Declan Rice, according to journalist Michael Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 29, 2023.

Arsenal submit second Moises Caicedo bid

Moises Caicedo could leave the Amex this month.

Arsenal have submitted an improved offer for Moises Caicedo, according to The Daily Mail via Caught Offside.

Arteta is determined to add the 21-year-old to his roster as he aims to win the Premier League this season. The north London side previously placed a £60 million bid for the Ecuadorian, which was swiftly rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🥇 - Tackles + Interceptions: CAICEDO (78), Partey (55), Saka (32)



🥈- Progressive Passes: Partey (85), CAICEDO (80), Odegaard (80)



🥈 - Through balls: Odegaard (13), CAICEDO (7), Partey (4)



Moises Caicedo vs. Arsenal’s midfielders in the Premier League this season:🥇 - Tackles + Interceptions: CAICEDO (78), Partey (55), Saka (32)🥈- Progressive Passes: Partey (85), CAICEDO (80), Odegaard (80)🥈 - Through balls: Odegaard (13), CAICEDO (7), Partey (4) Moises Caicedo vs. Arsenal’s midfielders in the Premier League this season:🥇 - Tackles + Interceptions: CAICEDO (78), Partey (55), Saka (32)🥈- Progressive Passes: Partey (85), CAICEDO (80), Odegaard (80)🥈 - Through balls: Odegaard (13), CAICEDO (7), Partey (4)🔝🔝🔝 https://t.co/zC42lCeVpm

The player has publicly professed his desire to leave the Amex this month to take the next step in his career. Chelsea also have Caicedo on their radar, but their £55 million proposal failed to strike a chord with the Seagulls. The Gunners are eager to bring the 21-year-old to the Emirates and have now offered an improved bid of £60 million plus £10 million in add-ons.

However, Brighton are likely to turn down the offer, as they value the Ecuadorian at £80m. It was previously believed that the Seagulls would not sell Caicedo in the middle of the season. However, it now appears that Arsenal could get their man if they match Brighton's asking price.

Gunners determined to sign Declan Rice

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are determined to win the race for Declan Rice, according to Michael Bridge.

The English midfielder is expected to leave West Ham United in the summer and is generating attention from clubs around the globe. The north London side are looking to upgrade their midfield at the end of the season and have their eyes on the 24-year-old.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% tackles won

83% pass accuracy

73 touches

47 passes completed

11 ball recoveries

16 final third passes

3 aerial duels won

3 clearances

3 interceptions

2 long balls completed

1 key pass



Exceptional performance. Declan Rice’s game by numbers vs. Everton:100% tackles won83% pass accuracy73 touches47 passes completed11 ball recoveries16 final third passes3 aerial duels won3 clearances3 interceptions2 long balls completed1 key passExceptional performance. Declan Rice’s game by numbers vs. Everton:100% tackles won83% pass accuracy 73 touches 47 passes completed 11 ball recoveries 16 final third passes 3 aerial duels won 3 clearances 3 interceptions 2 long balls completed 1 key passExceptional performance. 🍚 https://t.co/qN8SGXDCDp

Chelsea are also interested in their former academy player and want to secure his services this summer. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Bridge said that the Gunners could be eager to get one over the Blues in the battle for Rice.

"My information is that Arsenal will be very keen on him, and I’m sure they’ll be hell-bent on not wanting to lose out to Chelsea again like with Mudryk. I think the feelers might already be out in terms of their interest if I’m honest," said Bridge.

Rice has registered 26 appearances for the Hammers this season across competitions, registering one goal and three assists.

Club working to secure Ivan Fresneda, says Fabrizio Romano

Ivan Fresneda has admirers at the Emirates.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal are in talks to sign Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid.

The Spanish right-back has caught the eye with the La Liga side this season, forcing Arteta into action. The Spanish manager wants a long-term solution to the right-back position, with Ben White only a makeshift option.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BVB



Arsenal, expected to decide the next step after Cedric deal close with Fulham.



There’s one more German club also interested. Borussia Dortmund would be open to let Iván Fresneda stay at Valladolid on loan until the end of the season — no decision yet by the player. 🟡Arsenal, expected to decide the next step after Cedric deal close with Fulham.There’s one more German club also interested. Borussia Dortmund would be open to let Iván Fresneda stay at Valladolid on loan until the end of the season — no decision yet by the player. 🟡⚫️ #BVBArsenal, expected to decide the next step after Cedric deal close with Fulham.There’s one more German club also interested. https://t.co/aw4W9PfDlD

Fresneda has been earmarked for the role, and the Gunners are pushing to secure his services this month.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that the north London side could sign the player for €15 million. However, he added that Valladolid want him to stay till the end of the season.

"At the moment, it is not that easy. But it’s true that Arsenal had conversations with his agents, and it’s true that Arsenal are interested. It’s going to be important to understand what they can offer because Real Valladolid are prepared to accept less than the release clause," said Romano.

He added:

“The release clause is €30million, but they’re prepared to accept around €15million, and they want the player to stay until the end of the season to help Real Valladolid to fight and stay in La Liga. Borussia Dortmund are offering that.”

The 18-year-old has appeared 12 times across competitions for Valladolid this season.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes