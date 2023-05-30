Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners suffer Declan Rice blow; club confident of William Saliba stay, and more - May 30, 2023

Arsenal are expected to invest in their squad this summer after falling short in the Premier League title race. Mikel Arteta's team finished second despite leading for a whopping 248 days.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have suffered a setback in their quest to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Elsewhere, the north London side are confident of tying defender William Saliba down to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 30, 2023:

Arsenal suffer Declan Rice blow

Declan Rice has admirers at the Allianz Arena.

Arsenal have hit a setback in their efforts to sign Declan Rice. According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign the English midfielder this summer.

The 24-year-old enters the final year of his contract with West Ham United at the end of the season but is unlikely to sign an extension. The Gunners are hoping to prise him away to the Emirates this summer.

However, the Bavarians could pour cold water on their plans. Manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly reached out to Rice to discuss a possible move to the Allianz Arena.

The conversation has gone well, and the 24-year-old is now willing to team up with the German manager. The Bundesliga giants are expected to push for the transfer in the coming days. However, the Gunners also remain in the race for the 24-year-old.

Gunners confident of William Saliba stay

William Saliba is yet to commit his future at the Emirates.

Arsenal are confident of tying William Saliba down to a new deal, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The French defender has been a revelation this season at the Emirates. He was drafted into the first team following an impressive loan spell with Marseille last campaign and has hit the ground running with the Gunners.

However, the player's contract runs out in just over a year, prompting interest from potential suitors. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Arteta has been smart in his handling of Saliba last summer.

"William Saliba is the big one that Arsenal still want to tie down. Comparative to the other Arsenal renewals - like Martinelli, Ramsdale and Saka - it's a little bit more complicated. The reason for that is because Saliba returned from a loan spell at Marseille that he enjoyed, and at that point, he didn't really know his role in the Arsenal team," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Arteta handled it really smartly because he let Saliba return and didn't actually speak to him too much, as he wanted to see how he settled and what kind of appetite he had. Having been impressed with him in training, they then held talks, and it was clear to Saliba that he was going to be thrown into the team."

Jacobs pointed out that Saliba has proved his worth to the club this season.

"From there, it's obvious how important Saliba has been, and how sorely his absence has been felt during his injury down the stretch, when Arsenal have wobbled and subsequently lost the Premier League," said Jacobs.

He concluded:

"Arsenal are well aware how vital Saliba is to the project, and they still retain high confidence that he will stay, but they need to get that deal done."

Arteta will be keen to have Saliba as one of the backbones of his project in the upcoming season.

Arsenal remain in race for Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal remain interested in Mousa Diaby, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The French forward has been in impressive form for Bayer Leverkusen this season, amassing 14 goals and 11 assists in 48 games across competitions. His efforts have earned him admirers at the Emirates, with Arteta eager to add more teeth to his attack this summer.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said that Diaby will not be short of suitors at the end of the season:

"Yes, I think so. With regards to Arsenal specifically, we know that the right sided forward position was a priority area in January. And last summer, remember they tried to sign Raphinha.

"They tried to not necessarily sign, but there was definite interest in Moussa Diaby. I would expect that interest to still be there come the summer. But look, he will have other suitors as well," said Sheth.

Diaby could provide healthy competition for Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates.

