Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners suffer Jurrien Timber blow; Nottingham Forest submit Nuno Tavares bid, and more - August 17, 2023

Arsenal have been quite active this summer in the transfer market. Mikel Arteta has added multiple new faces to his roster but has eyes on further reinforcements.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have suffered a blow regarding the fitness of new signing Jurrien Timber, who was injured on his competitive debut at the weekend. Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest have submitted an offer for defender Nuno Tavares.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 17, 2023:

Arsenal suffer Jurrien Timber blow

Jurrien Timber is set to miss a chunk of the season due to injury.

Arsenal have announced that Jurrien Timber has picked up an ACL injury. The Dutch defender arrived at the Emirates this summer from Ajax. He was part of the starting XI in the Premier League season opener against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but his day was cut short after picking up a knee injury.

The Gunners have now seen their worst fears realised following detailed assessments with consultant specialists. Timber is set to undergo surgery soon to address the issue and will subsequently be out of action for a while.

The north London side could be tempted to delve into the market to find a replacement for the Dutchman.

Nottingham Forest submit Nuno Tavares bid

Nuno Tavares remains linked with a move away from the Emirates.

Nottingham Forest have submitted their opening offer for Nuno Tavares, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese full-back spent last season out on loan to Marseille but has returned to the Emirates this summer. However, the player remains surplus to requirements under Arteta and will be offloaded this year.

Forest are looking to bolster their full-back options this summer and have set their sights on Tavares. They have even tabled an offer to sign the player on a permanent deal and remain in talks to agree personal terms, too.

The Portuguese will be keen to rejuvenate his career by securing a move away from Arsenal. However, the recent injury to Timber could tempt the Gunners to keep Tavares at the club.

Declan Rice eager to play in Champions League

Declan Rice arrived at the Emirates this summer.

Declan Rice is eager to play in the UEFA Champions League at the Emirates. The English midfielder left West Ham United this summer to join the Gunners in a club record deal of £105 million. He is expected to become a mainstay in Arteta’s team this season.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Rice added that it's time for the Gunners to start winning trophies again.

“I feel like Arsenal, I said it when I signed, it's about time Arsenal start competing for big trophies again. It's so exciting with the young players we have, the manager, the energy around now with the fans and around the crowd.

"We demand that of ourselves. We're not just here to play for Arsenal. It's a big club playing at the Emirates in front of 60,000. We want to win now,” said Rice.

He continued:

“I've been to a Champions League game as a fan. To now be playing there and just envisioning it is going to be so exciting.

"Especially at the Emirates as well, it's going to be so exciting to have it. It's an important season, a good season coming, more pressure, but we're ready.”

Rice has enjoyed a stellar debut at the Emirates, helping his team win 2-1 against Nottingham Forest.