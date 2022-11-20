Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners suffer setback in pursuit of Leicester City midfielder; 3 clubs monitoring Portuguese defender, and more - November 20, 2022

Arsenal are leading the Premier League after 14 games. Mikel Arteta's wards are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, having lost just once.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have suffered a blow in their pursuit of a Leicester City midfielder. Elsewhere, three clubs are keeping a close eye on Cedric Soares. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 20, 2022:

Arsenal suffer setback in Youri Tielemans pursuit

Youri Tielemans has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Youri Tielemans. The Belgian midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Leicester City.

The Gunners are planning to take him to the Emirates next year. However, according to The Daily Mail via Caught Offside, the Foxes are quietly confident of extending the 25-year-old's stay.

Tielemans has been a revelation for Leicester since arriving in 2019. The Belgian has registered 27 goals from 175 games across competitions and remains crucial to Brendan Rodgers' plans. However, his contract situation has alerted potential suitors, including Arsenal, who're eager to secure his signature.

Arteta wants to add more quality to the middle of the park and has set his sights on the 25-year-old. With the player is yet to agree an extension, the north London side are hoping to prise him away in January or next summer. Rodgers, though, has always maintained that he wants Tielemans to stay at the King Power.

It now appears that Leicester are convinced that the Belgian would be at the club beyond the summer.

Three clubs monitoring Cedric Soares

Cedric Soares could be on his way out of the Emirates next year.

Villarreal, Fulham and Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Cedric Soares, according to ESPN via Caught Offside.

The Portuguese defender has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal of late and has struggled for game time. The Spaniard has used Ben White in the right-back role, while Takehiro Tomiyasu has deputised for Soares.

That has left Soares on the fringes of the first team. The 31-year-old has made just four appearances for the Gunners this season and could be tempted to move in search of regular football.

It now appears he will not be short of suitors should be decide to cut ties with the north London side. He could opt for a short trip across London to the Cottagers, while a move abroad could also appeal to him.

Fulham are reportedly leading the race for his signature. They're likely to propose a loan deal with the option of making the move permanent.

Arsenal are unlikely to stand in his way should a decent offer arrive on the table, although the player’s contract runs till 2024. Fulham are reportedly leading the race for his signature. They're likely to propose a loan deal with the option of making the move permanent.

Gunners prioritising January move for Mykhaylo Mudryk, says Fabrizio Romano

Mykhaylo Mudryk is wanted at the Emirates this winter.

Arsenal are prioritising a move for Mykhaylo Mudryk in January, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been linked with the Shakhtar Donetsk winger for a while and remain keen to add him to Arteta’s roster next year. Mudryk has appeared 16 times for Shakhtar this season, registering eight goals and as many assists.





"They always tell me: come to us!". Mykhaylo Mudryk tells Zinchenko's wife Vlada Sedan: "I follow Arsenal closely, they're a very dynamic side. One surprise for me was how many Arsenal fans followed me. No other club's fans have interacted as much as them".

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that the only stumbling block in a move could be Shakhtar’s asking price for the 21-year-old.

"I think the main priority is Mudryk. The player they want is Mudryk. It’s about the price because Shakhtar have been really strong in negotiations for more than a year. Also, in August, when Everton offered €30million, Shakhtar said no, and they said no to €40million approaches as well. They want big money for Mudryk, and it is not easy," said Romano.

Mudryk could reportedly cost around £88m, according to The Athletic.

