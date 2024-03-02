Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners summer targets outlined; club want Jorginho stay, and more - March 2, 2024

Arsenal lock horns with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Monday (March 4) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team are coming off a 4-1 win over Newcastle United last weekend.

Meanwhile, acclaimed journalist David Ornstein has named the Gunners’ targets for the summer. Elsewhere, the north London side want to extend midfielder Jorginho’s stay at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 2, 2024.

Arsenal summer targets outlined by David Ornstein

David Ornstein has said that Arsenal want to bring in a striker and a wide attacker this summer.

The Gunners have gone from strength to strength under Arteta recently but are expected to further invest in the squad this year. The club apparently desire an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, with both failing to impress.

Speaking on Q&A with The Athletic, Ornstein also said that the north London side are unlikely to break the bank for Wolverhampton Wanderer’s Pedro Neto.

“A striker is the main focus and they admire Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Evan Ferguson and others. Then there is the long-term desire to bring in competition/backup in the wide attacking area.

"Pedro Neto remains of interest, but he is not the only option, and it is unlikely Arsenal will pay Wolverhampton Wanderers’ asking price of £80 million,” said Ornstein.

He continued:

“He’s a brilliant player but does not have a great injury record. There will also be competition for Neto, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all in the mix.”

Neto has been very impressive at the Molineux this season, registering three goals and 11 assists in 21 outings across competitions.

Gunners want Jorginho stay

Jorginho’s future remains up in the air.

Arsenal are ready to active a one-year option in Jorginho’s contract, according to The Standard.

The Italian midfielder has been in and out of the team since arriving from Chelsea in January 2023. While he's no longer a first-team regular, the 32-year-old has delivered when called upon. The Gunners are pleased with his efforts and want him to stay.

Arteta’s team is heavily focussed on youth, with makes Jorginho a vital component in the dressing room. However, the Italian remains linked with a return to the Serie A this summer.

His agent Joao Santos recently talked up a possible move back to Italy at the end of the season. However, the north London side are hoping to convince Jorginho to hang around a bit longer at the Emirates.

Arsenal battling Manchester City for Michael Kayode

Michael Kayode has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal face competition from Manchester City for the services of Michael Kayode, according to Florentina.it.

The 19-year-old right-back has caught the eye with Fiorentina this season, registering one goal and three assists in 25 appearances across competitions. Arteta is aiming to add more quality to the full-back position this year and has his eyes on Kayode.

However, City are also interested in the Italian as they prepare for life without Kyle Walker. The English right-back has keen vital to the club's rise in recent years but is in the twilight of his career.

Pep Guardiola wants to lay down succession plans at the Etihad and has set his sights on Kayode. Fiorentina are under no pressure to offload the player, whose contract runs till 2028, and are likely to demand a hefty fee to let him go.

