Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners' swap deal offer for Serie A star rejected; club ready to pay release clause of La Liga ace, and more - 15th November 2021

Arsenal are putting their plans together for the winter transfer window. The Gunners brought in six players this summer, but are expected to be active in January as well.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's swap deal offer for a Serie A star has been rejected by Juventus. Elsewhere, The Gunners are ready to pay the release clause of a La Liga ace. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 15th November 2021.

Arsenal's swap deal offer for Dejan Kulusevski rejected

Arsenal are plotting a swap deal involving Dejan Kulusevski and Nicolas Pepe. However, according to Just Arsenal via Calciomercato, Juventus are interested in a cash-only offer. The Gunners are aiming to bolster their frontline next year. Mikel Arteta has his eyes on Kulusevski, who has caught his attention since arriving in Turin last summer.

The Swede enjoyed a decent debut campaign, but has fallen out of favour under Massimiliano Allegri this season. Kulusevski has just one goal in 15 appearances in the current campaign, so the Juventus manager is ready to offload him in the winter.

Arsenal want to take Kulusevski to the Emirates, and are even willing to offer Nicolas Pepe in return. The Ivorian joined The Gunners with a lot of promise, but has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc Tottenham want to sign Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski, but he seems ‘destined for Arsenal for about €30m’. [ @Sport_Witness via @TuttoMercatoWeb Tottenham want to sign Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski, but he seems ‘destined for Arsenal for about €30m’. [@Sport_Witness via @TuttoMercatoWeb] #afc https://t.co/VZw4Rzt3rJ

Arsenal are considering his departure, and are proposing a swap deal with Juventus for Kulusevski. The Gunners have made the offer through intermediaries to test the waters.

However, the Bianconeri are only interested in a cash offer. Juventus want to use the money generated from sales to buy Dusan Vlahovic. If the Premier League side want Kulusevski, they will have to pay €30-35 million for his services.

Gunners ready to pay release clause of Yeremi Pino

Arsenal are ready to pay the €30 million release clause of Yeremi Pino, according to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes.

The Spanish attacker has earned rave reviews since breaking into the Villarreal team. Mikel Arteta believes Pino can improve his current squad, and The Gunners are willing to go all out for his signature.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Arsenal are preparing an offer for Yeremi Pino, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Arsenal are preparing an offer for Yeremi Pino, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

Arsenal are looking to improve their attack next year after investing in their midfield and backline this summer. Pino has already appeared 49 times for the Yellow Submarine, scoring nine goals.

Former player advises Arsenal to sign Donny van de Beek

Kevin Campbell has advised the Gunners to sign Donny van de Beek.from Manchester United.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has advised The Gunners to sign Donny van de Beek. Speaking on The Highbury Squad channel on YouTube, as relayed by Just Arsenal, the Englishman heaped praise on the Dutch midfielder.

“He was at Ajax; he was unbelievable at Ajax. Gets signed by Manchester United, and they won’t play him. I don’t know, I’m just saying it’s a rumour."

"I only want what’s best for Arsena,l and I believe that Van de Beek can play if given the opportunity. The boy can play. He wants out. You never know, maybe they (Manchester United) might (loan him to Arsenal)," said Campbell.

