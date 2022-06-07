Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners table €47 million offer for Gabriel Jesus; club warned against signing Atletico Madrid striker, and more - 7 June 2022

Arsenal are likely to have a busy summer as they attempt to break into the top four in the Premier League next season. Manager Mikel Arteta's wards narrowly missed out on fourth place to Tottenham Hotspur in the recently concluded campaign.

Meanwhile, Spurs have tabled a €47 million offer for Gabriel Jesus. Elsewhere, Joe Thomlinson has warned the Gunners against targeting an Atletico Madrid striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 7 June 2022:

Tottenham Hotspur table €47 million offer for Gabriel Jesus

Tottenham Hotspur have submitted a €47 million offer for Gabriel Jesus, according to The Hard Tackle via Tutto Juve. The Manchester City striker is a target for Arsenal this summer. Arteta is looking to bring in a new number nine to fill a void in attack.

The Spaniard has zeroed in on Jesus as his preferred choice. The Brazilian is looking to depart the Etihad this summer, with his game time set to be hampered by the arrival of Erling Haaland. The Gunners are ready to offer Jesus an escape route.

One of the best PL proven forwards available, I'm taking him all day. Why would anyone say no to Gabriel Jesus at Spurs? Goal scorer, play maker, versatile, young - he is the kind of depth I want to see at Spurs, not to mention bringing him here keeps him from going to Arsenal. One of the best PL proven forwards available, I'm taking him all day.

However, Spurs are ready to pour cold water on their plans.

Tottenham have the advantage of UEFA Champions League football, which could tilt the tide in their favour. They have even placed a €47 milliob offer on the table to convince Manchester City to part ways with their man.

Joe Thomlinson warns Arsenal against signing Alvaro Morata

Sky Sports presenter Joe Thomlinson has advised Arsenal against targeting Alvaro Morata.

The Gunners are exploring their options as they look to station a new number nine as a focal point of their attack next season. Morata has emerged as an option, with Atletico Madrid likely to let him leave this summer.

Speaking on Football Daily's YouTube channel, Thomlinson said that Gabriel Jesus would be a fabulous signing for the north London side.

"Obviously, Arsenal are looking for strikers this summer, probably more than one. Gabi Jesus looking increasingly likely to join the club, which I think is just a fabulous signing given his expected goal numbers continue to be extremely solid even when he’s not playing an awful lot of games," said Thomlinson.

“Whereas the second name on the list – we’ve seen the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin – clearly they’re looking for a slightly more physical option, I would say, up front. Gabriel Jesus comes in as essentially the No 9 but can also operate wide, he can operate off a striker."

Thomlinson went on to add that Morata would not be the right fit in Arteta's team.

"I think they do want the guy that’s going to be their through-the-middle, secondary option for them, and is that Morata? I’m massively unconvinced by this one," said Thomlinson.

Kevin Campbell says Gunners have to pay £80 million for Victor Osimhen

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Victor Osimhen could cost at least £80 million.

The Nigerian striker was in a rich vein of form for Napoli last season, scoring 18 goals in 32 games. The Gunners are keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old as they look to bolster their attack this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell heaped praise on Osimhen.

"He will cost Arsenal at least £80million. Let’s be honest, he’s not done himself any harm scoring the goals he did last season. He has played brilliantly. Osimhen is lightning quick, can hold the ball up but can head it as well. He attacks the ball pretty well," said Campbell.

“A striker like that, an all-rounder, is going to be expensive. Tammy Abraham and Osimhen have similar qualities. You can see the kind of player Arsenal are going for. You’re going to get no change out of £80million if you go for Osimhen.”

