Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners table offer for Juventus star; club receive setback in pursuit of French midfielder, and more - 30th November 2021

Arsenal are preparing to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday. The Gunners are currently fifth in the league table, while The Red Devils are five points behind in eighth.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have submitted an offer for a Juventus star. Elsewhere, The Gunners have received a setback in their pursuit of a French midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 30th November 2021.

Arsenal table offer for Dejan Kulusevski

Arsenal have submitted an offer for Dejan Kulusevski.

Arsenal have submitted an offer for Dejan Kulusevski, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Swedish winger has dropped down the pecking order under Massimiliano Allegri this season. Juventus could be willing to let Kulusevski leave for €35 million next summer, with The Gunners interested in his services.

Kulusevski was a revelation last season, but has been subdued in the current campaign. The 21-year-old has struggled to break into Allegri's plans so far, but that has not dampened Arsenal's interest. The Gunners admire the player, and believe he could suit Mikel Arteta's tactics at the Emirates.

The Spaniard targeted younger players in the last transfer window, and that trend is expected to continue next year. Kulusevski fits the bill, and is already tipped for a promising future ahead. Arsenal consider him to be a suitable replacement for Nicolas Pepe, who is facing an uncertain future at the Emirates.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Juventus will allow Dejan Kulusevski, who has been a target for Arsenal, leave in January as he is unhappy at his amount of playing time.

(Source: Calciomercato)





The Gunners are ready to bring in the Swede, but face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the 21-year-old. Spurs are also interested in the player, and have submitted an offer for him as well.

Gunners receive setback in pursuit of Nabil Fekir

Arsenal have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Nabil Fekir.

Arsenal have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Nabil Fekir. According to Transfer Market Web, the French midfielder wants to extend his stay in Spain. Fekir has been indispensable for Real Betis since joining them in 2019. The Gunners are long-term admirers of the 28-year-old, and want to take him to the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to target Fekir this January. Arteta wants to strengthen his attack, and believes the Frenchman could be a valuable addition to his team. However, the 28-year-old has no intentions of leaving the La Liga team at the moment. The Gunners might have to move on to alternate targets, as a result.

Alexandre Lacazette reaches agreement with Barcelona

Alexandre Lacazette has reached an agreement with Barcelona over a move next summer.

Alexandre Lacazette has reached an agreement with Barcelona over a move next summer, according to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes.

The Frenchman's current contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the current season. He is expected to leave the club next year, with The Gunners not planning to prolong his stay at the Emirates.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Alexandre Lacazette has reached a verbal agreement on a January move from Arsenal to Barcelona. (Todo Fijaches) Alexandre Lacazette has reached a verbal agreement on a January move from Arsenal to Barcelona. (Todo Fijaches)

However, Lacazette is not short of suitors, with clubs around Europe eager to secure his services. Barcelona have apparently stolen a march on their rivals, convincing the player to move to the Camp Nou. The Frenchman could sign a pre-contract with the Blaugrana in January.

