Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners not in talks for Alexander Isak, club confident of Mikel Arteta stay, and more - April 11, 2024

Arsenal are preparing to turn their attentions back to the Premier League this weekend. Mikel Arteta's team will face Aston Villa at the Emirates in the league on Sunday, April 14.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are not in talks to sign Alexander Isak this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side remain confident that Arteta will stay at the club, despite rising speculation about his future.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from April 11, 2024.

Arsenal not in talks for Alexander Isak, says Fabrizio Romano

Alexander Isak has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are not in talks to take Alexander Isak to the Emirates this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Swedish striker has been in fine form this season for Newcastle United, registering 19 goals and one assist from 33 games across competitions. The Gunners are looking for a new striker this summer and have been linked with the 24-year-old of late. However, Romano has refuted those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru admitted that the north London side have had their eyes on Isak for a while.

“Alexander Isak is another Newcastle player attracting interest, and Arsenal have always appreciated him, even when he was at Real Sociedad. They’ve been scouting him for a while and he’s considered a really talented striker, and with the style they have I think he’s appreciated as a good fit for that style,” wrote Romano.

However, Romano added that Arsenal haven't initiated talks to sign the player just yet.

“However, I’m not aware of any direct contacts or negotiations for Arsenal to sign Isak, so it’s not something concrete at this point. I also don’t see Newcastle selling two or three important players – I think they will have to make a decision on who is the one to leave the club,” wrote Romano.

“And with Arsenal, they have multiple candidates who could come in up front, with Viktor Gyokeres one of the names on their list, as well as others, while a deal for Isak won’t be easy,” he added.

Isak's contract with the Magpies runs until 2028, so prising him away won't be a walk in the park.

Gunners confident of Mikel Arteta stay

Arsenal are confident that Mikel Arteta will stay at the Emirates beyond the summer, according to GIVEMESPORT.

The Spanish manager has been a hit at the Emirates since arriving at the club in December 2019. Arteta has transformed his team into title contenders of late and is already being eyed by clubs across the continent.

Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona have their eyes on the Spaniard as a possible replacement for Xavi, who is set to leave this summer. While he has already played down those rumors, speculation remains ripe regarding his future.

However, the north London side believe that Arteta will stay put at the club after building a team and taking them close to success. The Spaniard also enjoys a cordial relationship with his bosses at the club and is happy at the Emirates.

Arsenal not eyeing Rafael Leao, says Fabrizio Romano

Rafael Leao has been in a good run of form at San Siro this season

Arsenal are not monitoring Rafael Leao at the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward has caught the eye with AC Milan this season, scoring 12 goals and setting up 12 more from 38 outings in all competitions. His efforts have caused a stir at clubs across Europe. Recent reports have suggested that the Gunners are also eyeing the player with interest.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano refuted those claims.

"Another Milan story that’s raised some eyebrows is a report linking Rafael Leao as a top target for Arsenal, but I honestly have zero updates on this one. I’m not aware of talks or anything – Leao is happy at Milan, he has a €175m release clause and is fully focused on Milan now, so nothing is happening as of today,” wrote Romano.

The north London side are eyeing multiple candidates for the No. 9 role, including Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.