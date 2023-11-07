Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners not in talks for Benjamin Sesko; club closing in on Arthur Vermeeren, and more - November 7, 2023

Arsenal will have to move on from their disappointing 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United at the weekend, their first in the league this season. Mikel Arteta's team face Sevilla at home in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are not in talks to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. Elsewhere, the club are closing in on a move for Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 7, 2023:

Arsenal not in talks for Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko has earned admirers across Europe.

Arsenal are not in talks to sign Benjamin Sesko in 2024, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Gunners are expected to move for a new No. 9 next year, and the Slovenian striker has been touted as an option. Sesko has been in inspired form for RB Leipzig this season, registering six goals in 14 games across competitions.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that the 20-year-old is in no hurry to leave the Bundesliga side at the moment.

"Yeah, I'm not so sure there's too much in these links between Arsenal and Sesko. With any top young player, Premier League clubs are doing normal due diligence and scouting, but I don't think that there's anything particularly concrete between Arsenal and Sesko at this point.

"As you say, Manchester United were one of the clubs and even Chelsea as well, taking a very serious look," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"But with Sesko, he obviously decided to bide his time and keep his development within the Red Bull group, moving in 2023 from Salzburg to Leipzig, and his development has continued in the Bundesliga.

"This season, he has scored three goals in seven games, and, I think, it's six in all competitions, off the back of 18 goals last season for Salzburg. But the player is in no rush from what I'm told."

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is also a target for the north London side.

Gunners closing in on Arthur Vermeeren

Arsenal are close to securing the services of Arthur Vermeeren in January, according to SPORT.

The Belgian midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for Royal Antwerp recently. His efforts have earned him admirers at the Emirates. Barcelona also have their eyes on the 18-year-old.

However, it now appears that the Gunners are set to beat the competition to get their hands on Vermeeren. The north London side are close to completing a £15 million deal to secure the player’s signature. The Belgian could help ease the burden on new signing Declan Rice.

AC Milan not eyeing Gunners defender Jakub Kiwior

AC Milan are not interested in Jakub Kiwior, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Polish defender arrived at the Emirates at the start of this year and was already linked with a exit this summer. With a first-team place no longer guaranteed at Arsenal, an exit could be on the cards for the 23-year-old in January. The San Siro has emerged as a possible destination for Kiwior.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Rossoneri are eyeing Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly instead.

"Jakub Kiwior – As I recently reported, there was interest from an Italian club in Jakub Kiwior during the summer, but Arsenal said no.

"There are now links with AC Milan, but I can confirm they are not the Italian club I was mentioning – they weren’t looking for signings in that position in the summer. They are now looking for cover there due to injuries, though, but the priority is Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth," wrote Romano.

Kiwior has six appearances across competitions for the north London side this season.