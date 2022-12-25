Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners in talks to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk; club eyeing Joao Felix, and more - December 25, 2022

Arsenal will resume their Premier League campaign by welcoming West Ham United to the Emirates on Monday (December 26). Mikel Arteta's wards are leading the Premier League after 14 games, five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Gunners are in talks to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk. Elsewhere, Romano has also said that the north London side are eyeing a move for Joao Felix.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 25, 2022:

Arsenal in talks to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, says Fabrizio Romano

Mykhaylo Mudryk is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have begun talks with Shakhtar Donetsk to script a move for Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 21-year-old has been earmarked as the perfect candidate to upgrade Arteta's attack in January. The Gunners have a good chance of winning the league this season, and the Ukrainian's arrival could boost their title chances.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that Mudryk is a priority for the north London side.

"At the moment, we are not yet at the advanced stages of negotiation, but they are in conversations with Shakhtar to understand how to meet the potential final fee because Shakhtar are insisting on €100m (£87m) for Mykhaylo Mudryk. There are discussions ongoing. It’s not a fast deal, but he remains one of the priorities for Arsenal," said Romano.

Mudryk has appeared 18 times for the Ukrainian giants this season, scoring ten goals and registering eight assists.

Gunners eyeing Joao Felix, says Fabrizio Romano

Joao Felix could leave the Wanda Metropolitano in January.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal are looking to take Joao Felix to the Emirates.

The Portuguese forward's future at Atletico Madrid is up in the air, and he could leave the Wanda Metropolitano in January. The Gunners are in the market for a new No. 9 following the injury to Gabriel Jesus and have set their sights on the 23-year-old.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that Felix's exorbitant price tag could hinder a possible move.

"It’s true they had conversations with his agent, Jorge Mendes. But it depends on the conditions of the deal because if it’s more than €100million, I think it is going to be difficult," said Romano.

The Portuguese has played 18 games across competitions for the La Liga giants this season, amassing four goals and three assists.

Arsenal will miss Gabriel Jesus, says Chris Sutton

Gabriel Jesus is unlikely to return to action any time soon.

Former Blackburn Rovers forward Chris Sutton reckons Arsenal's quest to win the Premier League has suffered a setback due to Gabriel Jesus' injury. The Brazilian is sidelined for a while after picking up an injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In his column for The BBC, Sutton pointed out that Jesus is indispensable for the Gunners.

"Arsenal are five points clear at the the top of the table, but we are going to find out in the next few weeks whether they really are title contenders, aren't we? The break probably came at the worst possible time for them, because of the form they were in, and there isn't a more significant player they could have lost to injury than Gabriel Jesus," said Sutton.

He added:

"People might point at his lack of goals before the World Cup, but Jesus is integral to them in the way they press, and with his link-up play. He is irreplaceable, certainly from within their squad, so the seriousness of his injury will probably decide whether they try to make some signings in January."

Jesus has scored five goals and set up seven more from 20 games across competitions for the Gunners this season.

