Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners in talks to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger; club plotting January move for Atletico Madrid forward, and more - August 31, 2022

Arsenal will look to continue their perfect start to their Premier League campaign when they welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates on Wednesday. Manager Mikel Arteta has overseen four wins in as many games this season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are in talks to sign a Shakhtar Donetsk winger. Elsewhere, the north London side are planning to move for an Atletico Madrid forward in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 31, 2022:

Arsenal in talks to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to secure the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk before the end of the summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Arteta remains eager to upgrade his attack this week and has his eyes on Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto. However, with the Midlands club reluctant to sell their prized asset, the Spaniard has turned his attention to Mudryk.

Rudy Galetti @RudyGaletti 🗣️ Ongoing talks between #AFC



The 2 clubs are working to reach an agreement for a figure of €25m+bonuses: there is optimism for the positive closure of deal. Evolving situation.



#Transfers #Calciomercato 🗣️ Ongoing talks between #Arsenal and #Shakhtar for #Mudryk The 2 clubs are working to reach an agreement for a figure of €25m+bonuses: there is optimism for the positive closure of deal. Evolving situation. 🚨🗣️ Ongoing talks between #Arsenal and #Shakhtar for #Mudryk. #AFC⏳ The 2 clubs are working to reach an agreement for a figure of €25m+bonuses: there is optimism for the positive closure of deal. Evolving situation. 🐓⚽ #Transfers #Calciomercato https://t.co/XT8b5QpCFg

The Ukrainian winger has been very impressive for Shakhtar recently, registering two goals and ten assists in 28 games across competitions.

The Gunners are locked in talks with Shakhtar for the 21-year-old, with a deal expected to cost around €25 million excluding bonuses. There's optimism that a move could cross the line before the end of the ongoing transfer window.

Gunners plotting January move for Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann could leave Atletico Madrid in January.

Arsenal are planning to move for Antoine Griezmann in January, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The French striker is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid from Barcelona, but Los Rojiblancos are unwilling to exercise their €40 million purchase option. The Gunners are looking to take advantage of the situation and prise the 31-year-old away.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal are exploring the opportunity to sign Antoine Griezmann during the January transfer window.



(Source: Diario Sport) Arsenal are exploring the opportunity to sign Antoine Griezmann during the January transfer window.(Source: Diario Sport) 🚨 Arsenal are exploring the opportunity to sign Antoine Griezmann during the January transfer window. (Source: Diario Sport) https://t.co/BW5oTExQHM

The Premier League giants have a long-standing interest in Griezmann, whose arrival would add much-needed experience to the attack. However, a move contradicts the club's youth centric transfer policy, so the development should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Noel Whelan advises Arsenal to sign Wilfried Zaha as Pedro Neto alternative

Wilfried Zaha could be of interest at the Emirates.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Wilfried Zaha could be a better option than Pedro Neto for Arsenal. The Gunners are heavily linked with a move for the Wolves winger this summer.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Zaha could have an immediate impact at the Emirates.

"When you’re looking at someone to come in and affect a team straight away, I think Zaha is that person. He’d push you a bit further than Neto in the short term. Only because he’s been doing it for so many years with Crystal Palace. He’s been the player who has won them games single-handedly at times," said Whelan.

Whelan added that he expected a deal for Zaha to be completed long ago.

"This move has been a long time coming, and I’m surprised it hasn’t happened again for him a lot sooner. With Neto, there is longevity, but if you’re looking for someone to hit the ground running and help you win trophies in the next couple of seasons – Zaha’s your man," said Whelan.

Zaha has scored four times in four gamesthis season.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav