Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners not in talks for Viktor Gyokeres, club yet to make Emile Smith Rowe decision, and more - March 26, 2024

Arsenal are preparing for their top-of-the-table clash away to reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday, March 31, in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are leading the title race after 29 games this season, a point ahead of the Citizens, who are third.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are not in talks to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side are yet to decide Emile Smith Rowe's future.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from March 26, 2024.

Arsenal not in talks for Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are not planning a move for Viktor Gyokeres at the moment, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Swedish striker has been a revelation for Sporting this season, registering 36 goals and 14 assists from 39 outings across all competitions. His efforts have reportedly turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent, including the Gunners.

However, speaking on The Debrief podcast, Romano insisted that the north London side are yet to decide on their targets for the summer.

"Arsenal have still not decided who they will sign in the summer transfer window, they will take some time internally to discuss this. Viktor Gyokeres has a release clause and we know how tough it is to negotiate with Portuguese clubs – I don’t see Sporting being flexible or open on this one," said Romano.

He continued:

“But for sure Arsenal have an interest, as do other clubs around Europe, so I expect Gyokeres to be part of this strikers domino in the summer.”

Mikel Arteta reportedly has his eyes on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as well as Brentford hitman Ivan Toney for the No. 9 role.

Gunners yet to make Emile Smith Rowe decision

Emile Smith Rowe's future remains up in the air

Arsenal are yet to come to a decision regarding the future of Emile Smith Rowe, according to Fabrizio Romano. The English midfielder is a peripheral figure under Mikel Arteta this season and remains linked with an exit from the Emirates this summer. West Ham United are reportedly keen to secure his services in the winter and could return for the 23-year-old at the end of the season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano stated that Smith Rowe will be afforded a chance to salvage his career with the Gunners in the coming months.

"Emile Smith Rowe’s future continues to be the subject of some speculation after a lack of playing time for Arsenal this season, while we also know there was interest from West Ham United back in January. In terms of what will happen in the summer, I think a lot depends on these final two months, how much he will play and be involved…and then Arsenal will make final decision together with the player," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"This is not something clear yet, so let’s wait and see how the situation looks after the final stages of the season. As I said, Smith Rowe was on West Ham’s list in January but at that time he really wanted to stay at Arsenal, and also Mikel Arteta wanted to keep him. This was the clear decision of both parties, then let’s see if it changes for the summer, but there’s nothing concrete to report as of now.”

Smith Rowe has appeared 16 times across all competitions for the north London side this season, only three of which have been starts.

Arsenal yet to initiate move for Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White could be on the move this summer

Arsenal are yet to contact Nottingham Forest regarding a possible move for Morgan Gibbs-White this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 24-year-old has been in decent form for the West Bridgford-based club, registering four goals and five assists from 33 games. He looks ready to take the next step in his career and the Gunners are among the clubs apparently eyeing him with interest.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano admitted that the north London side admire the English attacking midfielder.

"Morgan Gibbs-White has been linked with Arsenal by some outlets, but I’m not aware of anything imminent or concrete honestly. They appreciate the player as many other clubs do as well, but at the moment they haven’t made contact with Nottingham Forest so we have to be patient on this one; it’s also going to be key to understand if Forest will still be in the Premier League or not," wrote Romano.

Mikel Arteta is likely to seek more firepower for his squad this summer and Gibbs-White could be an interesting choice.