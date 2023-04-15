Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners not in talks for Wilfried Zaha; Declan Rice keen on Emirates move, and more - April 14, 2023

Arsenal are leading the Premier League after 30 games, six points ahead of Manchester City in second, but have played a game more. Mikel Arteta's team next face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday (April 16).

Meanwhile, the Gunners are not in negotiations to sign Wilfried Zaha. Elsewhere, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is keen to move to the Emirates. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 14, 2023:

Arsenal not in talks for Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha could leave Selhurst Park this summer.

Arsenal are not in contact with Wilfried Zaha regarding a possible move this summer, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Cote d'Ivoire forward’s contract with Crystal Palace runs out at the end of this season, but he's yet to commit his future to the club. The Gunners are expected to bolster their impressive attack this summer and have been linked with the 30-year-old. Zaha is among the most dangerous frontmen in the Premier League and is generating interest in his services.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Zaha is yet to make a decision on his future.

"I’m told Wilfried Zaha has not made a final decision on the future yet. Crystal Palace are offering him a very important contract; he will decide in the next weeks. I’m not aware of a concrete proposal or talks with Arsenal yet, Bayern have different priorities now," wrote Romano.

The Cote d'Ivoire international has six goals and three assists in 25 games across competitions for the Eagles this season.

Declan Rice keen on Emirates move

Declan Rice could ignite a bidding war for his signature this summer.

Declan Rice is eager to join Arsenal, according to journalist Dean Jones. The English midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract with West Ham United and is expected to leave this summer.

The Gunners are huge admirers of the 24-year-old and want to bring him to the Emirates at the end of the season. Arteta has made Rice his numero uno target for midfield this year as he looks to reach greater heights with the north London side.

However, speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows show, Jones said that Arsenal won't pay over the odds for the Englishman.

"Declan Rice, obviously the big name they want to check out early in the window to see what the pricing is going to be around that. They're not just going to pay whatever it takes to get Declan Rice, but they do want him and he's very interested in going there," said Jones.

Apart from the Gunners, Chelsea have also been linked with their former academy player.

Matt Turner heaps praise on Mikel Arteta

Matt Turner has struggled for chances this season.

Matt Turner has spoken highly of Mikel Arteta. The American goalkeeper has struggled to break into Arsenal’s first team following his arrival last summer.

While he has admitted that he would like to play more often, Turner only has good words to say about Arteta. The Spanish manager has taken the Gunners to the top of the Premier League this season and turned them into favourites for the league.

Speaking to CBS, Turner said that Arteta always made the players’ families feel part of the group.

“He is a super respectful person. He has love not only for the players but also their families and their wives and kids. He goes up to them after games; he shakes their hand, looks them in the eye and gives them a hug and a kiss," said Turner.

He added:

"It makes your family feel a part of the success as well. He’s done a great job of creating a (positive) atmosphere. I’m not the type of person who takes their job lightly. I want to be playing every single chance I can get.”

Turner also opened up on his competition with Aaron Ramsdale, admitting that the Englishman deserves to start ahead of him.

"I show up to training with the right mentality. I work really, really hard to improve in the areas I need to. I’m trying to compete to get onto the field. I think Aaron Ramsdale and I have become better goalkeepers from challenging each other,” said Turner.

He continued:

“Obviously, he is having a great season and is making big saves in big moments. I can’t really complain with where I stand, but I am working really, really hard. I hold him accountable, and he holds me accountable. We’ve been developing a close relationship, which has pushed us both forward.”

Turner last started for Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 against Sporting but is yet to make his Premier League debut.

Poll : 0 votes