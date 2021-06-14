Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners in a three-way battle for Premier League midfielder, club enters race for Serie A star and more - 14th June 2021

Arsenal is preparing to revamp their midfield over the summer. With Granit Xhaka all but gone from the Emirates, Mikel Arteta can finally begin plans to implement his preferred 4-3-3 system at the club instead of the 4-2-3-1 that he has largely used since taking charge.

The Switzerland international is expected to be followed out of the Emirates by a few other footballers. The Gunners want to add more creativity to the team, but with Real Madrid unlikely to let go of Martin Odegaard, Arsenal will have to pursue other targets.

On that note, let’s look at the major Arsenal transfer news from June 14, 2021.

Arsenal battling Liverpool for Premier League midfielder

Yves Bissouma

Arsenal is battling Liverpool and Leicester City for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to The Sport Review.

The Mali international enjoyed a stellar 2020-21 season with the Seagulls, appearing 36 times and even finding the back of the net once.

The Gunners have reportedly made Bissouma their main midfield target this summer but could face stiff competition for his signature from the Reds and the Foxes.

Arsenal will firm up their interest in Brighton’s Yves Bissouma this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield options. [@90min_Football exclusive] #afc https://t.co/TdtxL1rxum — afcstuff (@afcstuff) June 13, 2021

The 24-year-old joined Brighton from Lille in 2018 in a £15 million move and has since become a mainstay of the Seagulls’ midfield. His impressive performances have caught the eye of Arsenal, but Liverpool and Leicester City are keeping tabs on the player too.

Bissouma’s current deal expires in the summer of 2023, so the Seagulls could be convinced to let him leave. However, the Gunners’ lack of European football next season could turn out to be a disadvantage in the race.

Liverpool can offer the Mali international Champions League football, while Leicester City will be playing in the Europa League.

The Gunners enter race for Serie A star

Rodrigo De Paul

Arsenal has entered the race for Udinese star Rodrigo De Paul, according to Sport Witness via Mundo Deportivo.

However, the Gunners are among a host of clubs currently tracking the Argentinean, meaning securing his signature might not be easy.

The list of De Paul’s suitors also includes Liverpool, Leeds United, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, AC Milan, and Juventus.

There is still no agreement between Atletico Madrid & Udinese for Rodrigo De Paul: The Colchoneros' first offer of €20m + Nehuen Perez has been rejected. The Negotiations are ongoing between both clubs, Arsenal have also shown interest in signing the 27-year-old. [@SkyItalia] — AFC Report (@afcreport14) June 14, 2021

Marcelo Bielsa’s team failed to bring the midfielder to the Premier League last season and is eager to complete a deal for the 27-year-old this time.

The Argentinean registered nine goals and 11 assists from 36 appearances in Serie A and is currently with his national team preparing for the Copa America.

Fiorentina interested in Arsenal midfielder

Lucas Torreira

Fiorentina is interested in Arsenal star Lucas Torreira, according to Sport Witness via Corriere Dello Sport. The Serie A giants have been tracking the player for some time and are interested in securing his signature this summer.

The Uruguayan spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid and now wants to leave the Gunners.

Fiorentina is plotting to take advantage of the situation, although Torreira’s preferred destination is Boca Juniors. Arsenal is ready to let him go, although their current valuation of the midfielder is not clear.

