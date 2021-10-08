Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners told to submit cash-only offer for La Liga star, club advised to sign Brentford striker, and more - 8th October 2021

Arsenal have continued their struggles in front of goal in the current campaign. Last season, the Gunners scored the second-lowest number of goals among the top ten in the Premier League table. This time, they are among the second-lowest goalscorers in the entire league.

Arsenal have been asked to submit a cash-only offer if they want to secure the services of a La Liga star. The Gunners have been advised to sign a Brentford striker.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 8 October 2021.

Arsenal told to submit cash-only offer for La Liga star

Arsenal have been told to submit a cash-only offer for Youssef En-Nesyri.

Arsenal have been told to submit a cash-only offer for Youssef En-Nesyri, according to Just Arsenal via La Colina de Nervion. The Gunners are interested in the Sevilla striker, who has been in fantastic form of late.

En-Nesyri registered 24 goals from 53 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga side last season and already has three goals from seven appearances in the current campaign.

Arsenal want to add more firepower to their attack next year, with their current crop of stars struggling in front of goal once again. The Gunners are looking for a number nine and have En-Nesyri on their list of potential targets. Mikel Arteta is willing to include Alexandre Lacazette as a sweetener in the deal and the Gunners are plotting a move for the Moroccan in January.

However, Sevilla do not want the Frenchman as part of the offer, especially since his current deal expires next summer. The La Liga side are aware they could sign Lacazette for free next year and want a cash-only offer to part ways with En-Nesyri.

Arsenal wanted to bring the player to the Emirates this summer but the 24-year-old preferred to stay at Sevilla. The Gunners might have to qualify for the Champions League to convince the Moroccan to make the move next summer.

Gunners advised to sign Ivan Toney

Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Speaking to TalkSPORT, as relayed by Transfer Market Web, Bent claimed Toney would be a perfect fit at the Emirates and said:

"Yes (he would be a good fit for Arsenal). It’s early days. But what he has shown so far at Brentford, he is the real deal, not in terms of his goal return, just the way he is bullying people and he never shies away from a challenge. I think he is definitely destined for big things."

Arsenal monitoring Villarreal prodigy

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Spanish prodigy Yeremi Pino.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Spanish prodigy Yeremi Pino, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The 18-year-old is among the hottest young talents in Europe and is already wanted by a host of clubs. The Gunners are looking to add more quality to their frontline and have turned their attention to Pino.

The Spaniard has become an omnipresent figure in the Villarreal team of late and has also earned his debut for his nation. Arsenal believe he could be a suitable replacement for the faltering Nicolas Pepe.

