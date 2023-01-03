Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners trigger Bukayo Saka extension; club submit improved Mykhaylo Mudryk offer, and more - January 3, 2023

Arsenal welcome Newcastle United to the Emirates tonight (January 3) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's wards are seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City after 16 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have exercised a contract extension option for Bukayo Saka. Elsewhere, the north London side have submitted an improved offer for Mykhaylo Mudryk.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 3, 2023:

Arsenal trigger Bukayo Saka extension

Bukayo Saka (right) is likely to stay at the Emirates till 2024.

Arsenal have triggered a one-year extension clause in Bukayo Saka's contract, according to ESPN.

The Englishman's current deal was due to run out at the end of the season, and he has been generating attention from clubs around the continent. The 21-year-old is a vital part of Arteta's plans at the Emirates, and the Spanish manager is eager to keep hold of his prized asset.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK No U21 player recorded more goals and assists than Bukayo Saka in Europe's top five leagues in 2022 No U21 player recorded more goals and assists than Bukayo Saka in Europe's top five leagues in 2022 🌟 https://t.co/zXoIX7mMEI

Saka has been in blistering form this season, registering seven goals and six assists from 22 games in all competitions for the Gunners. He was also impressive for the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The player's contract situation has given rise to speculation regarding his future, but the north London side have now moved quickly to put those to bed.

Arsenal are already in talks with Saka to extend his stay beyond 2024 and remain confident that their efforts will bear fruit. The Englishman is likely to receive a huge pay raise, but details of the proposed contract are not yet clear.

Gunners submit improved Mykhaylo Mudryk offer

Mykhaylo Mudryk is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have submitted an improved offer for Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to Goal. The 21-year-old is a priority target for Arteta this month, and the club are pushing to complete a deal. The Gunners have already submitted a £55 million bid for the Ukrainian, but it was rejected by Shakhtar Donetsk.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Arsenal have now made a second bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk. Told the total package remains under €70m. #AFC optimistic a deal will get done and for far less than the €100m Shakhtar are publicly quoting. Key to success is the structure. Shakhtar want around €55m upfront. Arsenal have now made a second bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk. Told the total package remains under €70m. #AFC optimistic a deal will get done and for far less than the €100m Shakhtar are publicly quoting. Key to success is the structure. Shakhtar want around €55m upfront. https://t.co/7iGtzqhZ7a

The north London side have now returned with a better proposal, but it's believed to be well below Mudryk’s £90 million valuation.

The Ukrainian side are yet to respond to the bid and the club hierarchy will meet soon to decide their response. The player is desperate to move to the Emirates and has also expressed his desire over social media.

The two clubs have been locked in talks for a while, and the Gunners are hoping a compromise can be reached to get a deal across the line.

Stan Collymore opens up on Arsenal's title chances

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes Arsenal can win the Premier League this season. Arteta's team are firing on all cylinders right now, sitting comfortably atop the league and are the favourites to win the competition.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Arsenal are now favourites to win this year's Premier League title according to @FiveThirtyEight Arsenal are now favourites to win this year's Premier League title according to @FiveThirtyEight 😳 https://t.co/Sg2CgnrMG7

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore also tipped the Gunners to become Manchester City's long-term rivals for the top prize.

"Arsenal have managed every hurdle excellently. They’re playing very well, and they’re winning games without their main attacker – Gabriel Jesus. The only problem for them is their run-in, it plays with your mind. When you can see the potential reward of all your hard work, it is very different from how you feel at any other time in the season," said Collymore.

He added:

“I saw all three of Sky Sports’ pundits, Graeme Souness, Jamie Redknapp and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink still backing Manchester City for the title, and I’m going to agree because they’ve for a free-scoring striker and a free-scoring midfield, as well as a bench capable of winning any game."

He concluded:

“Not only that but the reintroduction of European football is going to add so much more pressure that it may well play into City’s hands. However, make no mistake, if Arsenal can find a way to just keep on grinding out results, and they do go on to lift their first league title since 2004, they could well take Liverpool’s place and become City’s closest rivals for many seasons to come."

The Gunners have won 14 times in the league this season and lost just once (to Manchester United).

Poll : 0 votes