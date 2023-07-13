Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners unlikely to sign Aurelien Tchouameni; club retain Joao Cancelo interest, and more - July 13, 2023

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League, behind Manchester City last season. Manager Mikel Arteta is looking to use the summer to close the gap with the champions.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are unlikely to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this year. Elsewhere, the north London side remain interested in Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 13, 2023:

Arsenal unlikely to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni (left) has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are unlikely to sign Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, according to club insider Charles Watts.

The French midfielder joined Real Madrid last summer from Monaco but has endured a difficult time. The 23-year-old dropped down the pecking order in the second half of the season. His situation has come under threat following the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Gunners are set to welcome Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer, but Arteta remains keen for midfield additions. With Granit Xhaka gone and Thomas Partey likely to follow suit, Tchouameni has reportedly emerged as an option. However, on the Inside Arsenal, Watts said that Los Blancos are unlikely to allow the Frenchman to leave.

“No I don’t I have to say I’d be very surprised if that happened, but football can be crazy. I never would have predicted at the start of the window that Arsenal would sign Kai Havertz, but they did, I would be very doubtful that Real Madrid would let him go or that Arsenal would be able to afford him anyway,” said Watts.

The north London side also have their eyes on Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Gunners retain Joao Cancelo interest

Joao Cancelo is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal remain interested in Joao Cancelo, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Manchester City right-back spent the second half of last season on loan with Bayern Munich, but the Bavarians are unlikely to sign him on a permanent move.

The Portuguese is also surplus to requirements at the Etihad and has been linked with the Gunners since the start of the summer. In his column for Ranks FC, Jones said that a move for Cancelo could materialise next month.

"Declan Rice will soon be officially unveiled, and it is expected his announcements across social will make a lot of noise. Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Rice will not be the end of the spending – expect a couple of signings to come later in the window. I mentioned Cancelo above – he could still be one to look towards in August," wrote Jones.

Cancelo could be the answer to Arteta’s right-back conundrum.

Arsenal likely to begin Martin Odegaard renewal talks

The Gunners are likely to initiate contract talks with Martin Odegaard soon, according to transfer insider Paul Brown. The Norwegian midfielder was a revelation for the Gunners last season.

The 24-year-old was made captain last year and responded by leading from the front. Odegaard ended the season with 15 goals and eight assists in 45 games across competitions, turning heads at clubs across the continent.

Brown told Give Me Sport that the Norwegian is expected to stay at the Emirates for years.

“I think both sides see Martin Odegaard staying there for a long time. He feels like a key part of that team. He's been given a lot of extra responsibility, and he's really thrived on it, I think.

"I don't think we're likely to see a new contract announced any time soon, but there definitely will be talks taking place about it," said Brown.

Odegaard’s contract with the north London side runs till 2025, but he remains keen to continue his stay at the Emirates.

