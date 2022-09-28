Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners unlikely to sign Barcelona forward in 2023; club prioritising move for new midfielder, and more - September 28, 2022

Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates this Saturday (October 1) in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta will be eager to hold on to top place in the league with a win.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Gunners are not in talks to secure a Barcelona forward in January 2023. Meanwhile, the north London side are prioritising a move for a new midfielder ahead of Dusan Vlahovic.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 28, 2022:

Arsenal unlikely to sign Ferran Torres in January 2023, says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal are not in talks with Barcelona to sign Ferran Torres this January, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The north London side have been linked with the Spaniard recently, with Arteta still in need of attacking reinforcements. Torres has endured a difficult time since moving to the Camp Nou from Manchester City, prompting speculation regarding his future.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has said that Xavi trusts the player, and there are no plans to offload him this winter.

"I’m not aware of any negotiation between Barcelona and any other club for Ferran Torres. Xavi trusts him, and so I don’t see any change of plans, at least for January. He’s working hard, and I think it’s normal at Barca to need some time to adapt with lot of competition too," wrote Romano.

Torres has appeared seven times for the Blaugrana this season and has found the back of the net once.

Gunners prioritising move for new midfielder

Dusan Vlahovic is unlikely to arrive at the Emirates.

Arsenal would prefer to move for a new midfielder instead of signing Dusan Vlahovic in January, according to Calciomercato via TBR Football.

The 22-year-old was wanted at the Emirates during his Fiorentina days but opted to join Juventus instead. Recent reports have linked the Gunners with a move for the Serbian striker.

However, Arteta is pleased with his current attack and is not looking to upgrade his options this winter.

With Gabriel Jesus firing on all cylinders, there's no urgent need for a new No. 9 at Arsenal. Instead, the Spanish manager will attempt to add more quality to his midfield, having missed out on Douglas Luiz this summer.

Charles Watts believes Ben White could be World Cup starter for Three Lions

Pundit Charles Watts believes Ben White could be a starter for England at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. The Three Lions have endured a difficult time of late under Gareth Southgate, with White not selected despite his good form with Arsenal.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, as relayed by TBR Football, Watts slammed Southgate for overlooking White.

“I still can’t believe that Ben White’s not in the England squad; it’s just mad. When you’re watching Harry Maguire do what he did yesterday. And I feel sorry for Maguire because he’s been hung out to dry by Gareth Southgate, if anything, because he’s just not played any football. He’s so rusty," said Watts.

Watts added that White could easily slot in at centre-back in the England squad.

"Both of them are as bad as each other in one way. Maguire on the pitch, but Southgate even more so for actually picking him and putting him in that situation. Especially when you’re leaving Ben White who’s playing so well. Yes, at right-back, but we know you can just easily slide into centre-back," said Watts.

He added:

“For me, Ben White would absolutely be starting at a World Cup. Play him next to John Stones in a back four. We’ve got two progressive players who can play out from the back and have Aaron Ramsdale behind him if Pickford’s injured.”

White has appeared seven times for the Gunners this season.

