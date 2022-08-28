Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners unlikely to sign Bayern Munich attacker; AS Roma interested in Albert Sambi Lokonga, and more - August 28, 2022

Arsenal continued their perfect start to the new campaign with a hard-fought come-from-behind 2-1 win over Fulham on Saturday. Mikel Arteta's wards have now won all their four games to stay atop the Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are unlikely to sign a Bayern Munich attacker this summer. Elsewhere, AS Roma are interested in Albert Sambi Lokonga.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 28, 2022:

Arsenal unlikely to sign Leroy Sane this summer

Leroy Sane has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are unlikely to sign Leroy Sane this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones. The German forward has been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich this year following the arrival of Sadio Mane. The Gunners are among the clubs tracking him with interest.

Speaking to Give Me Sport as relayed by This is Futbol, Jones said that a move could happen in the near future but appears unlikely this summer.

“I won’t say it’ll never happen (deal for Sane), because I said that before they paid £72m for Nicolas Pepe a few years back, but it is hard to see,” said Jones.

The north London side remain in the market for a replacement for Nicolas Pepe, who joined Nice on loan this summer.

AS Roma interested in Albert Sambi Lokonga

Albert Sambi Lokonga has admirers in Rome.

AS Roma are interested in Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to The Daily Express. The Belgian joined Arsenal last summer but has been in and out of the starting XI since then. The Serie A giants are eager to sign a new midfielder following an injury to Georginio Wijnaldum.

Mourinho has his eyes on Lokonga and wants to sign the player before the end of the summer. However, the Gunners have no intention of letting him go, as they consider him to be a future star.

Mikel Arteta pleased with Gabriel and Martin Odegaard

Gabriel Magalhaes had an eventful day at Craven Cottage.

Mikel Arteta reserved special praise for Gabriel Magalhaes and Martin Odegaard after Arsenal's win on Saturday. The Brazilian defender gifted a goal to Fulham, but made amends later in the game by scoring the winner.

Speaking after the win, as cited by The Mirror, Arteta said that he was pleased with Gabriel's response to his mistake.

"This is part of football; mistakes are part of it, and it’s going to continue to happen. It’s about how you respond to that, and I’m really pleased. It’s not a coincidence because Gabi has changed his mentality, and the way he approaches every day is different to a year ago," said Arteta.

He added:

"How he looks after himself every day, what is most important in his life apart from his little daughter and his family, and how consistent he is every day in his habits and how much he really wants to become one of the best.”

The Spanish manager was also full of praise for his captain Odegaard.

"Influence. And in difficult moments, take the ball, that’s what he has done. I’m really happy with the performance, with the attitude and the mentality the team showed. We were on top of the game. It was about being patient because the goal would come because we were deserving that, but we had to avoid mistakes," said Arteta.

He continued:

"We made an error, it cost us again, but even though that happened against adversity, Gabi, individually for how he continued to play, and the team were impressive.”

Arsenal are ahead of second-placed Manchester City (10) by two points after four games.

