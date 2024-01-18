Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners unlikely to sign Ivan Toney in January; club not in talks for defensive duo, and more - January 18, 2024

Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates on Saturday (January 20) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team have lost their last three games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are unlikely to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney this month. Elsewhere, the London giants are not in talks to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt and Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite right now.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 18, 2024:

Arsenal unlikely to sign Ivan Toney in January, says journalist

Ivan Toney is unlikely to be on the move this month.

Arsenal are unlikely to complete a move for Ivan Toney this month, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Brentford forward is now available for transfer after serving an eight-month ban for his involvement in football betting. Arteta is looking for a new striker this month to streamline his faltering attack and has his eyes on the 27-year-old.

However, on The Spurs Chat podcast, Taylor said that the Gunners don’t have the finances to secure Toney this month.

“Ivan Toney is expected to leave Brentford at the end of the season. My understanding is that he will stay at Brentford this January.

"There has been interest from Arsenal, but my latest information from Arsenal is that there’s just not enough money and finances in terms of FFP records to pull off a deal like this,” said Taylor.

Toney has appeared 124 times across competitions for the Bees across competitions, registering 68 goals and 21 assists, and could be back in action this weekend.

Gunners not in talks for defensive duo, says Fabrizio Romano

Matthijs de Ligt has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are not in talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

De Ligt is apparently unsettled at Bayern Munich, with the 24-year-old making just 12 appearances across competitions in an injury ravaged season, starting seven. ESPN has linked the Dutch defender with a move to the Emirates.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that De Ligt will not leave the Allianz Arena this month.

“Matthijs de Ligt was recently mentioned as a name on Arsenal’s list, and of course he’s a top player, but I’m told nothing will happen in January.

"He’s currently injured, though. The injury is not serious, and he should be back in 7-10 days, so it’s nothing to do with that,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Still, there’s nothing happening for now. In the summer, everything can change, and many English clubs are keeping close eye to the situation, so let’s see what happens there, but I don’t have concrete updates on Arsenal or any other club, as it’s not something to be decided now.”

Everton defender Branthwaite has also emerged as an option for Arteta, following his impressive rise at Goodison Park.

The 21-year-old has appeared 22 times across competitions for the Merseyside club and turned heads at the Emirates, as per journalist Alex Crook. However, Romano ruled out a winter move for the Englishman.

“Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite has also been linked with the Gunners, but my understanding is that we’re just seeing normal scouting from many clubs, again with nothing concrete at this stage.

"In my opinion he’s very good player, probably underrated; but it’s also fair to say that Everton want to keep him, and maybe a sale could be considered in the summer transfer window,” wrote Romano.

The Gunners are looking for a long-term partner for William Saliba.

Cedric Soares likely to leave in January, says Fabrizio Romano

Cedric Soares’ time at the Emirates is coming to an end.

Cedric Soares is likely to leave the Emirates this month, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese defender is a forgotten man under Arteta, appearing just three times across competitions this season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said that Soares could head to Spain or Turkey before the end of January.

“He will leave. This is the expectation, and they're looking at solutions, whether it's something in Spain or Turkey. So, they're waiting for the best solution, even the player, and, then, we will see in the next few days, but I see Soares leaving.

"For Elneny, there is interest from Besiktas and other clubs, alongside interest from Saudi Arabia. So, I think it's a possibility for him to go,” said Romano.

The Gunners are likely to sign a new right-back this year, with Football Transfers linking them with Jeremie Frimpong.