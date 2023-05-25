Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners unlikely to sign Mason Mount; club willing to offload Emile Smith Rowe, and more - May 25, 2023

Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates on Sunday (May 28) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's wards are coming off a 1-0 defeat at the weekend against Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are unlikely to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. Elsewhere, the North London side are ready to offload Emile Smith Rowe this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 25, 2023:

Arsenal unlikely to sign Mason Mount

Mason Mount has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are not expected to sign Mason Mount this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English midfielder's contract with Chelsea runs out in just over a year, but the Blues are struggling to tie him down to a new deal. The 24-year-old could be offloaded if he continues to stall a new deal, and the Gunners are interested in his services.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Chelsea are unlikely to allow Mount to move to the Emirates.

"I still would be amazed if this transfer actually came off, and Mason Mount made that move across London to join a side that are rivals. I mean, it's obviously been a path that's been well worn in recent years, but usually they are players that Chelsea no longer believe are capable of playing at a certain level, and Mason Mount is not that," said Jones.

Mount has three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions this season for the Blues.

Gunners willing to offload Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe's time at the Emirates could be coming to an end.

Arsenal are ready to let Emile Smith Rowe leave this summer, according to The Mirror.

The English midfielder has endured an injury ravaged season that has seen him lose his place in the starting XI. He has dropped down the pecking order since returning to full fitness, and the Gunners are willing to listen to offer for him this summer.

The North London side have their eyes on Leicester City midfielder James Maddison. The Foxes' stay in the Premier League isn't confirmed yet, and if they are relegated, there's likely to be a rush for Maddison's services.

Arsenal are eager to bring him to the Emirates and are willing to cash in on Smith Rowe to raise funds for the transfer.

Emmanuel Eboue sends Bukayo Saka warning to Arsenal

Bukayo Saka has extended his stay at the Emirates.

Former Arsenal right-back Emmanuel Eboue has warned the Gunners that they need to win trophies if they want to keep hold of Bukayo Saka.

The English forward signed a new deal with the North London side this week, ending any speculation regarding his future. Saka has been in exquisite form this season, amassing 14 goals and 11 assists in 47 games across competitions.

Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, as cited by Caught Offside, Eboue said that clubs could still prise the 21-year-old away by offering a bigger contract.

"Maybe their best signing might be Bukayo Saka, who signed a new contract with the club this week. He is an unbelievable player, and keeping hold of him is huge for the future of the team.

"But these contracts – these days – don’t mean anything. You can sign them, but if a club comes along and puts an even bigger number in front of him, then you never know, he might end up leaving," said Eboue.

Eboue added that his former side can ensure Saka continues at the Emirates by challenging for trophies next season.

“So it’s vital they’re challenging for trophies next season, because that’s how they have the best chance of keeping hold of Saka. He was their best player this season; he’s played in more or less every single game for two years; he has so much experience, and he’s only going to get better," said Eboue.

He continued:

"He always delivers for the team, and he’s got so much more to give. I hope that Arsenal can keep him for many years, because he’s so important for their chances of success.”

Arsenal are likely to further invest in the squad this summer.

Poll : 0 votes