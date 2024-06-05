Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners unlikely to sign West Ham ace; Jakub Kiwior could be sold, and more - June 5, 2024

Arsenal will be aiming to utilise the summer to the fullest after falling short in the Premier League title race once again. Mikel Arteta's team finished second in the league, two points behind Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are unlikely to complete a move for West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus this summer. Elsewhere, defender Jakub Kiwior could be on his way out of the Emirates this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 5, 2024:

Arsenal unlikely to sign Mohammed Kudus, says journalist

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus is unlikely to join Arsenal this summer, according to club insider Charles Watts.

The Ghanaian forward has been impressive for West Ham United since arriving from Ajax last summer. The 23-year-old has registered 18 goals and seven assists from 48 games across competitions.

Arteta is looking to add more bite to his attack before the new season, and Kudus could be an option. The Ghanaian is versatile enough to play across the frontline and could be a fine fit in Arteta's tactics.

In his column for Caught Offside, Watts acknowledged the Gunners' interest in Kudus, but said that a move is unlikely, as they have other priorities.

"Mohammed Kudus is another name that can join the quite lengthy ‘ones that got away’ list at Arsenal.

"He was a player they liked while he was at Ajax and they were well aware of his availability last summer. But they just did not have the financial capability to make it happen," wrote Watts.

He added:

“I don’t know if that interest still remains. Given the way he has performed since moving to West Ham since moving there, his price tag would be huge, and I would be surprised if Arsenal were able to go near that given what they are looking to do with other areas of their squad.”

Kudus has been linked with a move to Manchester United recently.

Jakub Kiwior could be sold, says Fabrizio Romano

Jakub Kiwior

Arsenal could part ways with Jakub Kiwior this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Polish defender has been a decent squad option this season, filling in at centre-back as well as left-back. Kiwior appeared 30 times across competitions but was never a first-choice.

With Arteta expected to bring in a specialist left-back over the summer, the 24-year-old's future remains uncertain. AC Milan have had their eyes on the player for a while, and recent reports suggest that they have retained their interest ahead of the summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Gunners will only offload Kiwior for a decent fee this year.

"Jakub Kiwior to AC Milan stories are also back again. The Polish defender has always been appreciated by AC Milan, as he was on their list also in January, but at the moment Milan have not approached Arsenal yet," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"They have different priorities including a new right-back and a new striker. For the centre-back, we will see later in the window. Arsenal could sell Kiwior this summer, but only for an important proposal.”

Kiwior is under contract at the Emirates till 2028.

Journalist backs Emile Smith Rowe to leave

Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe's time at the Emirates could be coming to an end this summer, according to Charles Watts. The English midfielder has struggled for chances under Arteta, registering just 19 appearances in the 2023-24 season, starting four.

With the manager apparently looking for midfield reinforcements this summer, Smith Rowe's situation is unlikely to improve. Recent reports suggest that Fulham have their eyes on the 23-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Watts said that a move to Craven Cottage would suit Smith Rowe.

“Emile Smith Rowe’s future is going to be one of the ongoing stories of the summer at Arsenal. I do expect him to go, and I know there is plenty of interest in him, both from clubs in the Premier League and abroad,” wrote Watts.

He continued:

“His preference, if he does leave Arsenal, is to stay in England, and the links to Fulham are certainly interesting. It would tick a lot of boxes for him."

Watts went on to add that Arsenal should demand at least £25 million to let Smith Rowe leave.

“I think Arsenal should be looking for at least £25m for him. I know he’s had his injury issues, but he’s young, homegrown and has shown he has the quality to make a big difference in the Premier League," wrote Watts.

He concluded:

"Arsenal need to start showing they can get good value for their players and I think anything under £25m for Smith Rowe would be disappointing business.”

The Englishman's contract with the Gunners runs till 2026.