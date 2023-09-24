Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners unlikely to target Ivan Toney, club eying Charles De Ketelaere, and more - September 24, 2023

Arsenal will lock horns with bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on Sunday, September 24, in the Premier League. Both teams arrive at the game on identical form and are yet to taste defeat this season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are unlikely to target Ivan Toney in January. Elsewhere, the north London side are monitoring Charles De Ketelaere with interest.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from September 24, 2023.

Arsenal unlikely to target Ivan Toney

Arsenal are unlikely to target Ivan Toney in 2024 even if he's available, according to Super agent Jon Smith. The English striker is banned from football activities until mid-January due to betting activities. The Gunners are expected to be in the market for a new No. 9 at the turn of the year and have been linked with Toney.

However, Smith believes a move is unlikely to materialize because of Toney's tendency to poke fun at the north London side in the past. In his column for Caught Offside, the Super agent added that Brentford will be open to the player's departure as they have coped well in his absence.

"Ivan Toney’s out there so if you join the dots that’s a move that’s in my head, but Arsenal may not fancy him because there’s history there obviously. Brentford will probably sell because they’re doing okay without him, he’s only got two years left on his contract, and that means next year it’d be very tempting for him to just hang around and go for free," wrote Smith.

Mikel Arteta could look at alternative targets in January as he looks to bridge the gap with Manchester City.

Gunners eying Charles De Ketelaere

Arsenal are interested in Charles De Ketelaere, according to Calciomercato. The highly rated Belgian playmaker joined Atalanta from AC Milan this summer on loan and the Bergamo club have the option to sign him for €30m in 2024.

The 22-year-old arrived at the Rossoneri in the summer of 2022 as one of the brightest young talents in the land. However, he had a disappointing debut season with the Serie A giants.

Milan have now decided to send him out on loan hoping he can regain his form with regular football. Despite his struggles in Italy, De Ketelaere's stock remains high, with the Gunners keeping a close eye on his situation. The Belgian could be an able deputy to Martin Odegaard at the Emirates. However, the north London club will face competition from Newcastle United for his signature.

Mikel Arteta sent Kai Havertz advice

Kai Havertz has endured a difficult start to life at Emirates

Journalist Dean Jones has advised Mikel Arteta to keep Kai Havertz out of the starting XI for a while. Arsenal signed the 24-year-old from Chelsea this summer on a big-money move, but the player has struggled to find his feet at the Emirates. There also remain doubts about the player's ideal position in the team.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones pointed out that Havertz works better as a support in attack rather than the No. 9.

"Number nine is an option, but at Chelsea I didn't like it. I don't personally see Havertz as at his best at number nine. Even for Germany, they looked better when they put Thomas Muller up front in the international break and took Havertz away from that role. I prefer him as a support player rather than the main man in attack," said Jones.

He continued:

"But Arsenal have got to figure this out. They have spent a lot of money on him. They do have a lot of plans for him. But is it as an eight? Is it as a wide player? Can they find a role as a 10? There's all these sorts of things to throw up, and at the moment, I think to be honest, it's better that you just leave him out, and give him an opportunity when it feels more natural."

Mikel Arteta is likely to afford Havertz more time to find his feet at the Emirates.