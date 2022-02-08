Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners unwilling to offload William Saliba; club sent Bukayo Saka warning, and more - 8 February 2022

Arsenal are sixth in the Premier League table after 21 games. The north London side next face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday at the Molineux.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are unwilling to offload William Saliba this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been sent a warning about Bukayo Saka's future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 8th February 2022:

Arsenal unwilling to offload William Saliba

Arsenal are not ready to offload William Saliba this summer.

Arsenal are not ready to offload William Saliba this summer amid interest from Real Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. The Frenchman has been quite impressive on loan at Marseille this season. Los Blancos are interested in taking him to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Saliba joined the Gunners with a lot of hype in 2019, but has spent his entire time at the Emirates out on loan. The 20-year-old is currently with Ligue 1 side Marseille for the rest of the season. His performances for Les Phoceens have captured the attention of Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants are expected to invest in their backline this summer. Los Blancos lack defensive depth in their squad, although Eder Militao and David Alaba have been solid so far. Manager Carlo Ancelotti hoped to rope in Saliba as a long-term solution. However, the Italian will have to alter his plans, as Arsenal intend to keep the player at the club.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI



Good news!🤩 Another reliable source in @goal also reporting that William Saliba will be offered a new contract at Arsenal come the end of the season.Good news!🤩 #afc Another reliable source in @goal also reporting that William Saliba will be offered a new contract at Arsenal come the end of the season.Good news!🤩 #afc https://t.co/dbtMuHZRoj

Meanwhile, Saliba has managed to win over Arteta, who is eager to integrate the player into his squad. The Spaniard invested heavily in Ben White last summer, but the Englishman has endured a mixed time at the Emirates so far.

The Gunners, as such, would welcome a player of Saliba's calibre to their roster. The 20-year-old will also have a point to prove when he returns to his parent club next season.

Gunners sent Bukayo Saka warning

Kevin Phillips has warned Arsenal that they must act fast to keep Bukayo Saka at the club.

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has warned Arsenal that they must act fast to keep Bukayo Saka at the club. The Englishman's current contract expires in 2023, and he is yet to sign a new deal.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trent Alexander-Arnold [102]

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka [76]

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Conor Gallagher [69]



All-English. Most shot-creating actions by players aged 23 or under in the PL this season:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trent Alexander-Arnold [102]🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka [76]🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Conor Gallagher [69]All-English. Most shot-creating actions by players aged 23 or under in the PL this season:🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Trent Alexander-Arnold [102]🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka [76]🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Conor Gallagher [69]All-English. 🎩 https://t.co/FbgZVrASh7

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips hailed the 20-year-old as the best player at the Emirates.

"That would just be typical Arsenal, wouldn’t it? He’s got 18 months left, and they’ll probably let it drag all the way through. I’d get him signed up now if I was Arteta. I’d be onto the board telling them to get him tied down to a four, five-year deal," said Phillips.

“He’s one of their best players, if not the best player. It’s as simple as that,” continued Phillips.

Arsenal receive setback in pursuit of Christopher Nkunku

Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of Christopher Nkunku.

Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of Christopher Nkunku. The north London side were linked with the 24-year-old last summer, and are expected to renew their interest in the RB Leipzig star this year.

However, speaking in a recent interview, Leipzig managing director Oliver Mintzlaff said that Nkunku will stay at the club.

"He (Nkunku) will also play with us next season because, of course, he is a very important player. In football, nothing is ever certain, but that's our plan," said Mintzlaff.

"Of course, players like Dani Olmo, Nkunku or Andre Silva are very, very important pillars who can and should continue to develop with us," continued Mintzlaff.

Edited by Bhargav