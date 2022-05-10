Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners urged to pay £40 million for Manchester City striker; club planning Raheem Sterling move this summer, and more - 10 May 2022

Arsenal will have the chance to confirm their position in fourth place in the Premier League when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. The Gunners need a win to take an unassailable seven-point lead over Spurs, with two games to spare.

Meanwhile, Kevin Campbell has urged the Gunners to pay £40 million for a Manchester City striker. Elsewhere, the north London side are planning a move for Raheem Sterling this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 10th May 2022:

Arsenal urged to pay £40 million for Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus (centre) is likely to leave the Etihad this summer.

Former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has urged the Gunners to pay £40 million to sign Gabriel Jesus this summer. The Brazilian has been linked with a move away from Manchester City, so the north London side are keeping a close eye on his situation.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Jesus would flourish under Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

"That’s great value for money. I think Jesus would be a really good signing if Arsenal can get him. He has been on fire at City. He knows Arteta’s system, and he knows what Arteta wants from his players. We are talking about a young Brazilian international who still hasn’t peaked yet. I still don’t think we’ve seen him at his best yet," said Campbell.

He continued:

“He can play in multiple positions as well. That is always a plus. It means Arsenal could bring in another striker as well and play them together. He is threat out wide or down the middle. He is fit, strong and knows where the goal is."

Gunners planning Raheem Sterling move this summer

Raheem Sterling is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning a move for Raheem Sterling this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via The Telegraph.

The Englishman could be deemed surplus to requirements at the Etihad this summer. With the 27-year-old entering the final year of his contract, Manchester City are likely to let him leave if they receive a decent offer.

Arteta wants to add more quality to his frontline and has his eyes on Sterling. The two have worked together before, during the Spaniard's stint at the Etihad. Sterling has dropped down the pecking order under City manager Pep Guardiola and could be open to a move to resurrect his career.

Arsenal backed to have busy summer

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes the Gunners need to invest heavily in the squad if they qualify for the Champions League. The Gunners have gone from strength to strength under Mikel Arteta this season and are the favorites for fourth place.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan named Christopher Nkunku among the players Arteta should target.

"There’s no point qualifying for the Champions League if you’re not going to spend big money in order to stay there. You want to be out there competing, and really throwing the gauntlet down – letting other teams know you’re in the competition to win it. If they are going to compete, they’ll have to spend some money in big areas of the squad. I think Arteta is banking on that this summer," said Whelan.

He continued:

“If they get that top-four finish, they’ll be picking players from Pot A, so to speak. Not Pot B or Pot C. Nkunku is one of those players. He’s got a bright future ahead of him. It’s so huge for both clubs, Arsenal and Tottenham. It will determine what players they can bring in this summer."

Nkunku has 34 goals and 20 assists across competitions this season and is contracted with Leipzig till 2024.

