Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners urged to reignite interest in Juventus striker; club face Liverpool competition for Real Betis midfielder, and more - September 30, 2022

Meanwhile, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell has urged the club to sign a Juventus striker. Elsewhere, the north London side will face competition from Liverpool for a Real Betis midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 30, 2022:

Kevin Campbell urges Arsenal to reignite interest in Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic moved to Turin earlier this year.

Kevin Campbell wants Arsenal to target Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian striker has had admirers at the Emirates since his Fiorentina days. The Gunners lost out to Juventus in the race for the player's signature in January this year but remain linked with the player .

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that his former side could use a player like Vlahovic.

"We will make room for him. Listen, I understand that he chose Juventus, but if he is available we will make a spot for him. We could use him in certain games. Let’s not forget that Gabriel Jesus is that good he can play down the middle and out wide. You need the flexibility to change in game," said Campbell.

He continued:

“If Arsenal ever wanted to change the system and play two up top, Vlahovic could do that. What a front two Vlahovic and Jesus would be. They would cause all sorts of problems. It is important to have flexibility."

However, Campbell added that Vlahovic, 22, is unlikely to leave Juventus at the moment.

“At the moment, I cannot see him leaving Juventus but you never know. Things are not going right there at the moment. If he becomes available, Arsenal should go for him. He is a killer in front of goal. He is a lefty as well which makes a huge difference," said Campbell.

Vlahovic has appeared eight times for the Bianconeri this season and has registered four goals.

Gunners face Liverpool competition for Guido Rodriguez

Guido Rodriguez has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal will face competition from Liverpool for the signature of Guido Rodriguez, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

Mikel Arteta is planning to bring in a new midfielder next year and already has the Argentinean on his wish list. Rodriguez has earned rave reviews with his performances for Real Betis.

Arteta is hoping the player’s arrival can help mitigate the team's dependence on Thomas Partey. However, Liverpool are ready to spoil the party. The Reds have already initiated contact with the Argentinean’s representative and are willing to pay €35 million for his signature.

Arsenal were interested in Jonathan David

Jonathan David was wanted at the Emirates this summer.

The Gunners were interested in Jonathan David this summer. The Canadian striker has gone from strength to strength at Lille since arriving in 2020. He was considered for the No. 9 role at the Emirates earlier this year, but Arteta opted to bring in Gabriel Jesus instead.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Canadian's future could be clear after the World Cup.

“I think he’s a great striker, sometimes he’s underrated. He’s always scoring goals, still young, still able to improve even more. I think after the World Cup his situation will be clear, let’s see if January or next summer. Fee could be around €35-40m but also depends on the performances this season," wrote Romano.

He added:

“He was on Arsenal and Tottenham list one year ago, then they decided to invest on Premier League proven players like Jesus and Richarlison.”

David, 22, has appeared 104 times for Lille so far, scoring 37 goals.

