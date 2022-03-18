Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners urged to renew Alexandre Lacazette contract; club receive boost in pursuit of PSG midfielder, and more - 18 March 2022

Arsenal are preparing to visit Villa Park on Saturday to face Aston Villa in the Premier League. The north London side will be desperate to get back to winning ways after their disappointing home defeat to Liverpool in midweek.

Meanwhile, Bacary Sagna has urged the Gunners to tie Alexandre Lacazette to a new deal. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have received a boost in their pursuit of a PSG midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 18th March 2022:

Bacary Sagna urges Arsenal to renew Alexandre Lacazette contract

Alexandre Lacazette is edging closer to an exit from the Emirates.

Former Arsenal star Bacary Sagna has urged the north London side to extend Alexandre Lacazette's contract. The Frenchman is in the final few months of his current contract. With no talk of an extension yet, the 30-year-old could depart the Emirates as a free agent this summer.

Manager Mikel Arteta handed Lacazette the armband after the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. The Frenchman has been leading from the front since then. Sagna believes his countryman has been crucial to his former team so far.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Sagna said that the Gunners shouldn't let Lacazette leave.

"If I was Arsenal, I would do everything they can to try and keep Lacazette. When you see the way he’s playing, he’s a good leader, a natural leader; he’s been at the club for such a long time, so he knows the club perfectly," said Sagna.

He continued:

"I think he is doing well; he brings so much to the squad at the moment. So, you want to be able to keep someone like him; Arsenal shouldn’t let him go because he has this vision that the club needs."

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



vs Wolves

vs Brentford

vs Wolves

vs Watford

vs Leicester



About time he scored. Alexandre Lacazette has been directly involved in 5 goals in his last 5 Premier League games:vs Wolvesvs Brentfordvs Wolvesvs Watfordvs LeicesterAbout time he scored. Alexandre Lacazette has been directly involved in 5 goals in his last 5 Premier League games:🅰️ vs Wolves🅰️ vs Brentford❌ vs Wolves🅰️🅰️ vs Watford⚽️ vs LeicesterAbout time he scored. 😉 https://t.co/dWnaMXhbvM

Sagna also provided his take on rumours of a possible return to the Emirates for Serge Gnabry.

"I would love to see Gnabry back at Arsenal. I saw him starting at Arsenal, so I know what he’s capable of. He’s been developing amazingly in Germany in two different clubs, and I think it could be the time for him to come back. He’s a brilliant player, powerful, fast, efficient. He already knows the club; he knows the team; so for him it’s home," said Sagna.

Gunners receive boost in Georginio Wijnaldum pursuit

Georginio Wijnaldum has struggled since joining PSG.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Georginio Wijnaldum. According to TEAMtalk, the Dutchman is eager to return to the Premier League to resurrect his career.

The 31-year-old left Liverpool last summer to join PSG on a Bosman move. However, he was left to rue that decision, making just 15 league starts.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Georginio Wijnaldum 'accepts' that leaving Liverpool to join PSG was a mistake as the French giants look to cut their losses with the Dutchman.



(Source: Daily Mirror) Georginio Wijnaldum 'accepts' that leaving Liverpool to join PSG was a mistake as the French giants look to cut their losses with the Dutchman.(Source: Daily Mirror) 🚨 Georginio Wijnaldum 'accepts' that leaving Liverpool to join PSG was a mistake as the French giants look to cut their losses with the Dutchman.(Source: Daily Mirror) https://t.co/YvJHf9xPZN

Wijnaldum has struggled for game time at the Parc des Princes and is now eager to leave the Ligue 1 giants in search of regular football.

The Dutchman prefers a move back to England, and the Gunners are eager to add him to their roster. The 31-year-old is also wanted by West Ham United and Newcastle United.

Martin Odegaard compared with Christian Eriksen

Martin Odegaard has caught the eye with his recent performances.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has compared Martin Odegaard with Christian Eriksen. The Norwegian has been on a good run of form in recent games.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan heaped praise on the 23-year-old.

"If you’re talking about much-improved players who have become integral to their sides, there are none more important right now than Odegaard. He’s become like a Christian Eriksen at Tottenham. Everything seems to go through him; he’s been incredible," said Whelan.

He continued:

“He’s always had real quality on the ball, but he’s added a real air of confidence to his game – and with that has come the goals and assists. He is that all-around number 10 player holding it all together. At the minute, bar Man City and Liverpool – Arsenal are the most fluid, attacking team in the Premier League."

Odegaard has bagged five goals and four assists in 29 games across competitions for the Gunners.

