Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners urged to sign former Chelsea striker; club receive boost in pursuit of Leicester City star, and more - 27 March 2022

Arsenal are leading the race to finish fourth in the Premier League this season. Mikel Arteta's wards are fourth in the standings after 28 games.

Meanwhile, Nigel Winterburn has urged the Gunners to sign a former Chelsea striker. Elsewhere, the north London side have received a boost in their pursuit of a Leicester City midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 27th March 2022:

Nigel Winterburn urges Arsenal to sign Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has caught the eye at AS Roma this season.

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has urged his former club to sign Tammy Abraham this summer. The 24-year-old was linked with a move to the Emirates last summer. However, the Englishman ended up moving to AS Roma instead.

Since joining the Serie A giants, Abraham has been on a superb run of form, scoring 23 times from 40 games across competitions. His upturn in fortunes has attracted attention from clubs around Europe.

Speaking to Free Super Tips, as relayed by The Daily Mail, Winterburn said that Abraham would be a superb option for the Gunners.

"Back in the summer when he was moving, there was a link with Arsenal, I don’t know how strong, but he fits into the bill of what Arsenal were trying to do," said Winterburn.

He added:

"A young player with huge potential, so my opinion doesn’t change that he would have been a great option for Arsenal. I would suggest that if he’s enjoying himself, then he wouldn’t want to move. He’s playing regular football, so I don’t feel like he would move back to England next season."

However, Winterburn said that Abraham has no reason to leave Roma this summer, adding:

"I don’t see why he would move back; sometimes when you move and get that freedom, that game time you wanted and scoring goals, it does wonders for you. I always remember Arsene Wenger saying that Nicolas Anelka felt he moved two years too early," said Winterburn.

He continued:

"I’m not expecting Tammy Abraham to move; someone’s taken a chance on him, and he’s repaying that faith. But let’s wait and see; I imagine he’ll be looked at because he’s young and someone who will be on a upwards trajectory, so there’s always going to be interest. I would be surprised if Roma wanted to sell him on; I think he’ll want that security and continue to enjoy himself next season."

Abraham has a contract with Roma till 2026.

Gunners receive boost in Youri Tielemans pursuit

Youri Tielemans has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans. The Belgian has hinted that he is ready to take the next step in his career. The Gunners are keeping a close eye on the Leicester City midfielder.

Speaking recently, the Belgian also expressed a desire to play in the UEFA Champions League, saying:

"I don’t worry about (speculation). I want to get the most out of myself this season and finish as high as possible with the team. Of course, I want to play in the Champions League, just like any footballer."

He continued:

"Am I ready for a European top club? I’m ready to get the best out of my career. We’ll see what happens next summer or the summer after that."

Manchester United are also interested in the services of the player.

Cedric Soares tipped to stay

Cedric Soares has performed well whenever called upon.

Reputed journalist Charles Watts believes Cedric Soares could stay at the Emirates this summer. The Portuguese continues to be linked with a move away from Arsenal.

However, speaking on YouTube, Watts said that Soares is happy with the Gunners.

“It, kind of, depends on him. He has a nice contract. Will he decide he wants to go and play more regularly? I mean, people I know who are close to Cedric say he loves it at Arsenal, and he’s very very happy,” said Watts.

He continued:

“There’s been chances for him to go before now, and he’s chosen to stay. He’s behind Tomiyasu at the moment and playing well. And it’s really a case of if he wants to go or not."

