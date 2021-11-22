Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners have to wait until summer for Serie A striker; Atletico Madrid interested in Alexandre Lacazette, and more - 22nd November 2021

Arsenal succumbed to a demoralising 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday. The Gunners failed to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League, and remain fifth in the league table after 12 games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have to wait till the summer to sign a Serie A striker. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid have reignited their interest in a Gunners star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 22nd November 2021.

Arsenal have to wait until summer for Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal have to wait until the summer to sign Dusan Vlahovic, according to Just Arsenal via Calciomercato. The Serbian striker has been on fire for Fiorentina this season. Vlahovic has been scoring goals for fun, and is attracting attention from clubs around Europe. The Gunners are keeping a close eye on him, and want to secure his services next year.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are preparing for life without Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette. Both players are in the final year of their respective contracts, and have not been offered renewals by The Gunners so far. Their departure is expected to create a void in attack for Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard wants to bring in a young striker with world-class potential, and has zeroed in on Vlahovic.

Serbian Football @SerbianFooty Dusan Vlahovic vs AC Milan



⚽️ 2 goals

🅰️ 1 assist

💪 7 duels won

🎯 80% pass accuracy



Too big, too fast, too strong. Dusan Vlahovic vs AC Milan⚽️ 2 goals 🅰️ 1 assist💪 7 duels won 🎯 80% pass accuracy Too big, too fast, too strong. https://t.co/llIiYys2Cs

The 21-year-old has already registered 12 goals from 14 appearances for Fiorentina this season.

Arsenal want to take him to the Emirates in January. However, Fiorentina have no intentions of letting him leave in the middle of the season. The Serie A side will only allow him to depart next summer, but to a club outside Italy. That effectively means Juventus are out of the race, which comes as a huge boost for The Gunners.

Atletico Madrid reignite interest in Alexandre Lacazette

Atletico Madrid have reignited their interest in Alexandre Lacazette.

Atletico Madrid have reignited their interest in Alexandre Lacazette, according to Just Arsenal via Fichajes. The reigning La Liga champions have endured a difficult campaign so far. Their faltering attack has been the source of their problems, and Atletico Madrid want to address that by bringing in the Frenchman. Lacazette's current deal with Arsenal runs out at the end of this season.

The Gunners have shown no inclination to tie him down to a new contract so far. Diego Simeone is a long-time admirer of the Frenchman, and is ready to sign him as a free agent next summer. Lacazette has blown hot and cold during his stay at The Emirates, so Arsenal are ready to offload him next year.

Arsenal join race for Donny van de Beek

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Donny van de Beek.

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Donny van de Beek, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Dutchman has struggled since joining Manchester United last summer. The 24-year-old is ready to end his Old Trafford trauma this winter. There's already a beeline for his services, and The Gunners have now joined the queue.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Donny van de Beek’s game by numbers vs. Watford:



45 minutes

36 total touches

4 ball recoveries

3 chances created

2 attempted tackles

2 successful tackles

1 big chance created

1 goal



Made his case despite an awful team performance. 🇳🇱 Donny van de Beek’s game by numbers vs. Watford:45 minutes 36 total touches 4 ball recoveries 3 chances created 2 attempted tackles 2 successful tackles 1 big chance created 1 goal Made his case despite an awful team performance. 🇳🇱 https://t.co/3u34csxLHm

Arsenal want to bolster their midfield in January, and have their eyes on the young Van de Beek. The former Ajax player could be available for just €30 million.

