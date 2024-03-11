Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want £20 million for Kieran Tierney; club face competition for Marc Guehi, and more - March 11, 2024

Arsenal are preparing for their upcoming UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg game with FC Porto on Tuesday, March 12, at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta’s team are trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have set their asking price for defender Kieran Tierney. Elsewhere, the north London side face competition for the services of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 11, 2024:

Arsenal want £20 million for Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney’s time at the Emirates is all but over..

Arsenal want at least £20 million to part ways with Kieran Tierney this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT.

The Scottish left-back is on loan at Real Sociedad and has two assists in 20 appearances across competitions. He's surplus to requirements at the Emirates, so the Gunners have decided to move him on at the end of this season.

Tierney joined the north London side in 2019 from Celtic as one of the rising stars, but his time at the club hasn’t gone according to plans. The 26-year-old has dropped behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order recently and failed to warm up to Arteta’s playing style.

His situation at Arsenal is unlikely to improve any time soon, and the Gunners are now planning to cash in on him this summer.

Gunners face competition for Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi is wanted at the Emirates..

Arsenal face competition from Liverpool for the services of Marc Guehi, according to TEAMtalk.

The Gunners are keeping tabs on the English defender, who has impressed at Crystal Palace. This season, Guehi has appeared 26 times across competitions, all but two of which have been starts.

Arteta is well stocked at the back, with William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White and Jurrien Timber forming an impressive ensemble. However, the manager remains on the lookout for improvement, and believes Guehi would add value to his squad.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also in the market this summer for a new defender as a possible replacement for Joel Matip, who's likely to leave. Geuhi is wanted at Anfield, so the Reds could pour cold water on Arsenal’s plans to sign the 23-year-old. The Eagles are likely to let the player leave for £50 million.

Kai Havertz expresses gratitude to Arsenal fans for their support

Kai Havertz has been a first-team regular this season at the Emirates.

Kai Havertz has thanked Arsenal fans for singing his name at the Emirates. The German forward has been in splendid form recently and was decisive once again over the weekend. Havertz scored the all-important winner against Brentford to secure all three points for his team, prompting adulation from fans at full time.

The 24-year-old joined the Gunners from Chelsea last summer but divided opinion after a slow start. However, Havertz has picked up pace recently, scoring four goals and setting up two in his last four Premier League games.

The German forward said that he's delighted to help his team and be decisive in big games.

“As a kid, I think you dream that you're going to have moments like this in your career and today I had something like this. (The supporters) made it very special to me, and I'm very thankful to have this moment. Thank you to all of them,” said Havertz.

He continued:

“You always hope for that. I know maybe it wasn't from the beginning but I always try to work hard and just doesn't drop my confidence. I just give my best every game, and I did it so I'm happy now that I’ve had some of those moments now.

"I’m very delighted. It was a big game for us. To play in these games and win it at the end is always very nice, and it was a great feeling.”

Havertz has scored nine goals and set up three in 38 outings across competitions this season for the Premier League leaders.