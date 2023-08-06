Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want €55 million for Folarin Balogun; club working on David Raya move, and more - August 6, 2023

Arsenal are working to add more quality to their squad as they look to mount a challenge in the league and Europe in the upcoming campaign. Mikel Arteta’s team finished second, behind Manchester City, last season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners want €55 million to part ways with striker Folarin Balogun. Elsewhere, the north London side are working behind the scenes to secure the services of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 6, 2023:

Arsenal want €55 million for Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun could be off to Serie A this summer.

Arsenal are likely to demand €50-55 million for Folarin Balogun, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The USNMT international has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates and will be allowed to leave the club this summer. The Gunners are hoping to raise a fair bit of money by cashing in on the 22-year-old.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen pic.twitter.com/I5ICcfyDC0 Folarin Balogun keen on move to Inter, but #AFC will have to drop price. Inter hoping for a total package of under €40m. Arsenal want €50-55m. Inter need a reduction but are cautiously optimistic Arsenal will come down. Inter's budget basically the same as for Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan are among the clubs eyeing Balogun with interest. The Nerazzurri are looking for a new striker after ending their pursuit of Romelu Lukaku.

They have identified the 22-year-old as the ideal alternative to the Belgian this summer. However, the Serie A side are hoping to get a deal across the line for €40 million, which could pose a problem.

Gunners working on David Raya move

David Raya is wanted at the Emirates,

Arsenal are confident of securing the services of David Raya this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Gunners have entered the market for a new goalkeeper in recent weeks and have identified Raya as a target. The Brentford custodian has been impressive in recent seasons and is now wanted at the Emirates.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that the north London side will have to pay around £40 million for Raya.

“If Arsenal go out there and do pay another high transfer fee, not only will it take their spending to record levels - and it's already record levels for Arsenal - but it will probably be something around a £250million-plus summer spend for Arsenal,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“I don't think you spend in the region of £40million, if it becomes that high, unless Raya is definitely the No.1. Arsenal still need to consider whether the finances in this deal make sense, but they're actively working on it. They are optimistic but all summer, on Raya, Brentford have not been easy to deal with."

Raya’s arrival could push Aaron Ramsdale to hit a higher gear.

Mikel Arteta opens up on Declan Rice pursuit

Declan Rice arrived at the Emirates this summer.

Mikel Arteta has spoken highly of Declan Rice. The English midfielder left West Ham United to join Arsenal this summer on a blockbuster move.

The 24-year-old was heavily courted by multiple clubs this year, and Manchester City were among the clubs eager to secure his services. However, the Gunners managed to win the race for Rice.

Arteta told the club’s website that he managed to convince the Englishman to move by explaining Arsenal’s future plans.

“We just explained our thoughts on him, the project we’re building, what his role was going to be in the club and in the team. We got into that very much on day one with him and his family as well, and we are delighted to have him,” said Arteta.

He continued:

“He is a player that is already excellent, so we have to make sure that we don’t make him worse! We want him to put on the quality and abilities that he has and let him express his personality and the way he thinks about the game in the right way.

"If we can help him with a few things, that’s what we will try to do. We try to accommodate his qualities into the team to be better,” said Arteta.

The Spanish manager also opened up on the north London side’s ability to attract top talent this summer.

“I think the important thing is that we have a target and we have the resources that we need to bring a target in, but as well that we can convince him and tell him things that excite him, that he feels inspired and that he wants to be a part of it,” said Arteta.

Arteta added:

“That’s the feeling that we are getting with every player that we want to sign, but as well with the players that we already have here. They’re the ones that we really have to look after with that feeling and willingness to be here and drive the club to be better every single day, and for them as players, improve every day as well.”

The Gunners also signed Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber this summer.