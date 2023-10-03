Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Adrien Rabiot; club eyeing Kalvin Phillips, and more - October 3, 2023

Arsenal travel to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Tuesday (October 3) to face Lens in the UEFA Champions League. Mikel Arteta's side are unbeaten in 10 games across competitions this season, winning eight.

Meanwhile, the Gunners want to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Elsewhere, the north London side are planning to move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 3, 2023:

Arsenal want Adrien Rabiot

Arsenal are interested in Adrien Rabiot, according to Calciomercatoweb. The French midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Juventus but hasn't agreed a new deal yet.

The 28-year-old is in fine form for the Bianconeri and has generated a lot of attention, especially as he could be available for free in 2024.

The Gunners are looking for midfield reinforcements next year, despite investing a fortune on Declan Rice this summer. Arteta has identified Rabiot as an option and wants to take the Frenchman to the Emirates. The north London side were previously planning to sign the player on a Bosman move, but have altered their plans right now.

Arsenal are aware of the increasing interest in Rabiot ahead of next summer and want to avoid the competition. They're now planning to move for the player in January instead on a cut price deal.

The Gunners are even willing to include Jorginho in their offer to convince Juventus. The Bianconeri have a long-term interest in the Italian and could be open to the move.

Gunners eyeing Kalvin Phillips

Arsenal are planning to move for Kalvin Phillips in January, according to Fichajes. The English midfielder has been a peripheral figure at Manchester City since arriving at the Etihad fron Leeds United last season.

The 27-year-old has failed to convince City manager Pep Guardiola and could look to leave at the turn of the year to get his career back on track. The Gunners are paying close attention to the situation as they look to solve issues of their own.

Arteta is eyeing a new midfielder this winter to address Thomas Partey's uncertain future. The Ghanaian has dropped down the pecking order this season and could look to leave. Meanwhile, Jorginho has also failed to impress at the Emirates and could be shown the door. The north London side want Phillips to take their place.

A move to Arsenal would guarantee the Englishman regular game time and could help him regain his mojo. However, City will be wary of allowing another player to move to the Emirates, given how close the Gunners were to the winning the league last campaign.

Granit Xhaka opens up on Emirates exit

Granit Xhaka (right) left the Emirates this summer.

Granit Xhaka has revealed that he joined Bayern Leverkusen this summer in search of a new challenge.

The Swiss midfielder was a controversial figure at Arsenal during his seven-year stay. His performances and attitude divided fans, but he was crucial for the Gunners in their spirited title challenge last season.

Speaking to NZZ am Sonntag, Xhaka said he made the decision to leave the north London side because of footballing reasons:

"I didn’t come to Leverkusen as a boss, but because I was looking for a new challenge. I felt like my time at Arsenal was over for me after seven years in London.

"I came here as an experienced player and person. The other players see that I can give them something of what I have learned. That’s part of my role here," said Xhaka.

He continued:

"It was sometimes written that I was coming back to Germany because of my wife. That’s not the truth. Like me, she was very happy in London. I made the decision solely as a footballer and athlete.

"I came to a top club in Germany that has a plan and wants to achieve something. Of course, the change was easier for us because, like me, we used to live in Dusseldorf, and it is close to Monchengladbach, where my wife grew up."

Mikel Arteta's team have dealt with Xhaka's exit quite well.