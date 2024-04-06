Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Alexander Isak, club eyeing David de Gea, and more - April 6, 2024

Arsenal are preparing to face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex on Saturday, April 6, in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team arrive at the game buoyed by their 2-0 win over Luton Town in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. Elsewhere, the north London side are planning to move for former United goalkeeper David de Gea this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 6, 2024:

Arsenal want Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak is admired at the Emirates

Arsenal are interested in Alexander Isak, according to The Sun. The Swedish forward has been in inspired form for Newcastle United this season, registering 19 goals and one assist in 32 outings across competitions. His efforts have forced the Gunners to take note, with a new No. 9 one of the priorities for the summer.

The north London side want an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, with neither player generating confidence. Isak has emerged as an option for the job and Arsenal are apparently preparing to offer £100 million for his signature.

The Gunners will face competition from local rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the 24-year-old. However, it now appears that the Emirates is fast emerging as Isak's likeliest destination.

Gunners eyeing David de Gea

David de Gea could move to the Emirates this summer

Arsenal are planning to take Manchester United legend David de Gea to the Emirates this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish custodian is yet to join a club since parting ways with the Red Devils last summer. Meanwhile, the Gunners are sweating on the future of Aaron Ramsdale, who could leave at the end of this season.

The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates this season since the arrival of David Raya. Ramsdale is understandably frustrated by the situation and is expected to leave for greener pastures at the end of this campaign.

The north London side would ideally like him to stay but are preparing for his eventual departure. De Gea has been identified as a candidate to replace the Englishman.

The Spaniard has appeared 545 times for Manchester United, winning multiple trophies - including the Premier League - and could be a fine addition to Mikel Arteta's squad.

Mikel Arteta retains Martin Zubimendi interest, says Fabrizio Romano

Martin Zubimendi has turned heads at the Emirates

Mikel Arteta remains interested in Martin Zubimendi, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish midfielder is a long-term target for Arsenal, who are expected to reinforce the middle of the park come summer. Arteta has Zubimendi on his wishlist, and it's easy to see why. The 25-year-old has been indispensable for Real Sociedad in recent seasons and is among the finest in his position in Europe.

This season Zubimendi has appeared 43 times across competitions for the Spanish side, registering four goals and one assists. The Gunners are searching for Declan Rice's ideal partner, and there are few players better for the job than the Spaniard. With Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny's future up in the air, a move for the 25-year-old certainly makes sense.

On his YouTube channel, however, Romano added that Zubimendi is one of many candidates shortlisted for the job.

"From what I’m hearing, Mikel Arteta is still a big fan of Martin Zubimendi. He believes Zubimendi is a very talented midfielder and could be perfect for any club around the world, so Zubimendi remains one – not the only one – on Arsenal’s list, and there will be others for sure,” said Romano.

Arteta has his eyes on Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz as well, as per reports.