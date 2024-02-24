Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Artem Dovbyk; club eyeing Kenan Yildiz, and more - February 24, 2024

Arsenal are third in the Premier League after 25 games, five points behind leaders Liverpool, who have played a game more. Mikel Arteta’s team next face Newcastle United at the Emirates on Saturday (February 25) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Girona forward Artem Dovbyk. Elsewhere, the north London side have set their sights on Juventus attacker Kenan Yildiz.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 24, 2024:

Arsenal want Artem Dovbyk

Artem Dovbyk is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Artem Dovbyk, according to Fichajes. The Ukrainian forward has been very impressive for Girona this season, scoring 15 goals and setting up seven in 28 outings across competitions.

He has subsequently popped up on the radar at the Emirates, with the club likely to move for a new No. 9 this summer. Arteta desires an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, with both failing to convince this season.

Dovbyk’s recent form has made him a candidate for the job. The 26-year-old has all the attributes to become a hit with the Gunners. However, the north London side are likely to face competition for the Ukrainian’s services.

Gunners eyeing Kenan Yildiz

Kenan Yildiz has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Kenan Yildiz, according to Calcio In Pillole. The 18-year-old forward has earned rave reviews with his performances for Juventus this season.

The teenager has appeared 24 times across competitions, registering five goals and one assist. Arteta has shown a preference for talented youngsters recently, and Yildiz definitely fits the bill.

The Turkish footballer’s versatility in the final third could make him an asset. Yildiz can operate as a second striker and is also equally effective on the wings. The Gunners are apparently willing to offer €40 million for Yildiz but face competition from Manchester United and Liverpool for the 18-year-old.

Arsenal not prioritising Ollie Watkins move, says journalist

Ollie Watkins is not a priority target at the Emirates.

The Gunners are unlikely to target Ollie Watkins this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Fichajes recently said that the Gunners have set their sights on the English forward. Watkins has gone from strength to strength with Aston Villa this season, registering 18 goals and 12 assists in 35 games across competitions.

The 28-year-old is a sought-after player ahead of the summer, with multiple clubs interested in his services. Arteta is looking for a new striker to lead the line next season, and Watkins has apparently emerged as a target.

However, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Villans have no plans to let the player go this year.

“I don't see anything in Arsenal’s links to Watkins, to be honest. I think he's got the potential to make a move at some stage. I believe there are doubts about whether it will happen in the next year. I think Villa is a very good spot for him to be,” said Jones.

He continued:

“From conversations I've had, Villa don't seem to have that much concern about him leaving. From the Arsenal end, I haven't had any positive feedback about them genuinely being in the conversation to try to sign him.

"They are going to sign a forward. But I don't feel that Watkins is a prime candidate for that at this stage.”

Watkins contract with Aston Villa runs till 2028.