Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want attacking reinforcements before end of summer; club face Everton competition for Juventus midfielder, and more - August 30, 2022

Arsenal are preparing to welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates on Wednesday (August 31) in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta has enjoyed a flawless start to the new season so far, with four wins in four games in the league.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Gunners want attacking reinforcements before the end of the summer. Elsewhere, the north London side face competition from Everton for a Juventus midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 30, 2022:

Arsenal want attacking reinforcements before end of summer, Fabrizio Romano reveals

Pedro Neto is among the players wanted at the Emirates.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal want attacking reinforcements before the end of the summer. Arteta has been quite busy in the transfer window and has made quite a few changes to his roster.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side are looking to reinforce their attacking ranks in the coming days.

"Yes, Arsenal will try to find the right opportunity, with Edu and Mikel Arteta busy in the next hours and days. There’s no movement or bid for Yeremi Pino as of now, and Villarreal are hoping to keep him. For Pedro Neto, it’s up to Arsenal if they want to try, but is not an easy one. as Wolves want a bid of more than £50m," wrote Romano.

Talking Highbury ✆ @TalkingHighbury ) There’s no movement or bid for Yeremi Pino as of now, and Villarreal are hoping to keep him. For Pedro Neto, it's up to Arsenal if they want to try but is not an easy one as Wolves want a bid of more than £50m. ( ) There’s no movement or bid for Yeremi Pino as of now, and Villarreal are hoping to keep him. For Pedro Neto, it's up to Arsenal if they want to try but is not an easy one as Wolves want a bid of more than £50m. ( @FabrizioRomano (🌕) There’s no movement or bid for Yeremi Pino as of now, and Villarreal are hoping to keep him. For Pedro Neto, it's up to Arsenal if they want to try but is not an easy one as Wolves want a bid of more than £50m. (@FabrizioRomano) https://t.co/jI7N0PT3RJ

Romano added out that the Gunners have left things a little late after focusing solely on outgoings.

"Arsenal have left it a little late but were focusing on outgoings. such as Nicolas Pepe. As I said earlier in the summer, though, they were very interested in Raphinha before he ended up at Barcelona, and they have been looking for alternatives. It won’t be easy, but let’s see what happens in the next few days," wrote Romano.

Mikel Arteta has already brought in Gabriel Jesus this summer to bolster his frontline.

Gunners face Everton competition for Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo could leave Turin this summer.

Arsenal could face competition from Everton for the signature of Arthur Melo, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the Brazilian midfielder for some time but have failed to get a deal across the line. Arthur is not part of Massimiliano Allegri's plans at Juventus and could be allowed to leave.

Arteta could be tempted to dive for the player in the wake of Blues manager Thomas Tuchel's injury woes. However, Everton are also monitoring the Brazilian and are interested in securing his services on loan this summer.

Mikel Arteta refuses to indulge in talks of title challenge

Mikel Arteta has dismissed talks of a Premier League title challenge despite a stellar start to the season. Arsenal are currently atop the league after four games, two points clear of holders Manchester City.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, as relayed by 90 Mins, Arteta said that it's too early to talk about fighting for the league.

"No, I think it’s just the start of the season. This is a long, long marathon. Everybody has to suffer at some stage. We’re on a good run. and we have to try to maintain it. Absolutely not (getting carried away). Be humble and hungry," said Arteta.

Arteta also said that his team will have to be on their toes because of the demanding nature of the league.

"Very much (there’s excitement in the dressing room). But now, it’s onto the next one. We have games this week. so we have to prepare and recover well and be ready because every game in this league is so demanding. You can see the results. We need to be ready," said Artera.

The Gunners have scored 11 goals in the league so far and conceded just three.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav