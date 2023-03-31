Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Barcelona defender; club urged to extend stay of 2 players, and more - March 31, 2023

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race after 28 games. Mikel Arteta’s team next face Leeds United at the Emirates on Saturday (April 1).

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Barcelona defender. Elsewhere, a former player has urged the north London side to extend the contracts of two players.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 31, 2023:

Arsenal want Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Eric Garcia, according to Mundo Deportivo via The Mirror. The 22-year-old has failed to cement a place in the starting XI at Barcelona this season and could be offloaded in the summer. Arteta has set his sights on the Spanish defender and is ready to offer him an escape route from the Camp Nou.

Arteta worked with Garcia during their time together at Manchester City and is convinced that the player would be a valuable addition at the Emirates. The north London side are well stocked in defence but want to further shore up their backline as they prepare to aim higher next season.

Gunners urged to extend stay of two players

Martin Odegaard has been in top form at the Emirates this season.

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has advised the club to sort the futures of William Saliba and Martin Odegaard at the earliest.

Both players have been in stupendous form for the Gunners this season and have attracted attention from potential suitors. While Saliba’s contract runs out in less than 18 months, Odegaard is tied to the north London side till 2025.

Speaking to Fairplay, Parlour said that the Norwegian has been the best player in the Premier League this campaign.

“Gabriel Martinelli obviously signed a new contract, which is good news; it looks like Saka has, and hopefully William Saliba is the next one that can sign a new contract. Martin Odegaard has also shown enough now to deserve a new contract, I’d certainly be negotiating because he’s played so well. He’s been the best midfielder in the Premier League this season,” said Parlour.

He continued:

“What he’s done in an Arsenal shirt has been excellent. It’s so important for the club, once you’ve got that young core of players, that you try and develop them over the next four to five years. And they’re only going to get better.”

Parlour also said that if his former club win the league, a lot of contract renewals will happen over the summer.

“That’s the beauty of having young players because they should improve together, and if that happens, the team will improve as well. I’m sure during the summer, if Arsenal can win the Premier League, there will be lots of players who are deservedly renewing their contracts,” said Parlour.

Arsenal have an eight-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Ben Jacobs updates on Bukayo Saka extension

Bukayo Saka is locked in talks to extend his stay at the Emirates.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update on Bukayo Saka’s contract extension.

The English forward has been a revelation for Arsenal this season, and the north London side are already in talks to tie him down to a new deal. The 21-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his contract and is wanted at clubs across the continent, including Real Madrid.

Speaking on The Done Deal Show, Jacobs said that talks of a £120 million release clause in Saka’s new contract could be off the mark.

“There are a lot of rumours about a £120m buyout clause. I see that all over Twitter, is there any truth to that? I think that the kind of thing that has been ironed out, to be honest with you,” said Jacobs.

He added:

“As I’ve said before, a player will often try to insert a clause that will come in at a delay, and it depends what the number is. If it’s a high number, it’s often club-pushed to protect value, but if it’s a lower number and is there against the club’s desire, it gives them an opportunity.”

However, Jacobs also said that the Englishman is likely to ask for exit clauses that would allow him to leave if the club loses direction.

“I’m honestly not aware if this type of number or clause is locked in. I was always told that the player would be pushing for clauses that allow for exits if the project is not moving in the right direction,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“That can be monetary, and I’m well aware of speculation around the £120m, but nothing is signed, and nothing is definite. There are others ways of doing it; it could be a managerial change clause or a Champions League clause.”

Saka has appeared 38 times across competitions for the Gunners this season, scoring 13 goals and setting up ten.

