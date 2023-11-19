Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Douglas Luiz; club not in talks to sign Ruben Neves, and more - November 19, 2023

Arsenal are preparing to travel to the Gtech Community Stadium next weekend to face Brentford in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are third in the league, a point behind leaders Manchester City (28) after 12 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. Elsewhere, the north London side are not in talks to sign Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 19, 2023:

Arsenal want Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are desperate to sign Douglas Luiz in 2024, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian midfielder was a target for Arteta in the summer, but a move couldn't be completed. The Spanish manager remains eager to add more quality to the middle of the park and has his eyes on Luiz.

The 25-year-old is one of the main man at Aston Villa, registering six goals and two assists in 19 games across competitions this season. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that prising the Brazilian away from Villa Park in January won't be easy.

“I mentioned the name of Douglas Luiz last week as the top target for Arsenal, and I can confirm guys that Arsenal really, really want and appreciate Douglas Luiz.

"He’s a player they’ve had on their list for more than two years, and Arsenal consider him the perfect midfielder for their way of playing, for his intensity and for the quality he can bring," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“So many different factors make him top of the list for Arsenal now. The problem remains that Aston Villa have no intention to let him go in January, so it’s going to be really difficult.”

The north London side signed Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer in a club-record £105 million deal.

Gunners not in talks to sign Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves could return to the Premier League in January.

Arsenal are not in talks to sign Ruben Neves, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Portuguese midfielder left Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer to complete a shock move to Al-Hilal. However, he's already linked with a return to the Premier League this winter. Arteta has had his eyes on Neves for a while and is looking to take him to the Emirates in January.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs rubbished those claims, adding that Newcastle United are the most likely destination for the 26-year-old.

"We know that Arsenal have looked at Neves in the past. That's the first thing to say. But if Neves moves to the Premier League, I think it will be Newcastle, and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out why, because there's that relationship between PIF owning Newcastle and PIF controlling Al-Hilal," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"The complication is obviously whether it is feasible based upon a vote from the Premier League on November 21st, when the clubs will decide whether to put a ban temporarily on associated party transactions which would stop, in January, Newcastle being able to try for Neves and therefore give a club like Arsenal if they chose to proceed a clearer path. But there's nothing yet with Arsenal and Neves active."

Neves has two goals and one assist in 17 games for the Saudi Arabian club this season.

Juventus establish contact with Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey is wanted in Turin.

Juventus are in talks with Arsenal regarding a possible loan move for Thomas Partey in January, according to Football Italia.

The Ghanaian midfielder has dropped down the pecking order under Arteta this season since the arrival of Rice. Partey was heavily linked with an exit from the Emirates in the summer, amid interest from the Serie A giants. However, the 30-year-old ended up staying at the club.

He has struggled with fitness issues this campaign, and the Gunners haven't missed him too much either. Partey registered just five appearances across competitions this season, most of which have been at right-back. The Bianconeri are eager to bring him to Turin to address their midfield issues.