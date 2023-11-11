Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Douglas Luiz; Mikel Arteta eyeing Dusan Vlahovic, and more - November 11, 2023

Arsenal host Burnley at the Emirates on Saturday (November 11) in the Premier League. The Gunners are fourth in the league after 11 games, three behind leaders Manchester City (27).

Meanwhile, the north London side have made Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz a top target in the winter transfer window. Elsewhere, manager Mikel Arteta is pushing to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 11, 2023:

Arsenal want Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal want to move for Douglas Luiz in 2024, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian midfielder has been quite impressive for Aston Villa recently and has amassed 18 goals and 16 assists in 169 appearances across competitions. The Gunners have had their eyes on the 25-year-old for a while.

On his YouTube channel, Romano said that the north London side will have to pay an astronomical fee if they want Luiz in January.

"The top name, from what I’m hearing on Arsenal’s list is Douglas Luiz. The player was already on the list two years ago. Edu and others at the club really appreciate him.

"Douglas Luiz is considered the perfect midfielder by people at Arsenal. They would love to sign him and return on Douglas Luiz. Only a crazy, huge, important proposal could be considered in January. If Arsenal want to go for their top target in January, they’ll need to invest a lot of money,” said Romano.

Arteta spent £100 million on midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

Mikel Arteta eyeing Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic has admirers at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is interested in Dusan Vlahovic, according to Football Transfers. Arsenal are in the hunt for a new No. 9, and the Spanish manager has his eyes on the Serbian hitman.

Vlahovic is a long-term target for Arteta, who also wanted the player in 2022 before opting for Gabriel Jesus. The 23-year-old turned down a move to the Emirates to join Juventus but hasn’t lived up to expectations in Turin.

Vlahovic has 27 goals and seven assists in 72 games across competitions for the Bianconeri. However, Arteta is convinced that the Serb can hit a higher gear at the Emirates.

The Gunners are a lot more enticing proposition at the moment, so Vlahovic could be open to joining them in the future. However, he's under a long-term contract with the Serie A giants and is expected to cost a fortune.

Ben White backed for Gunners renewal

Ben White is expected to continue his stay at the Emirates.

Ben White is likely to commit his future to Arsenal soon, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English defender has stepped up his efforts this season and has become a first-team regular. White has appeared 18 times across competitions, helping his team register eight clean sheets. The player’s contract expires in 2026, but the Gunners want to reward him for his impressive performances so far.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the north London side are working on a new deal for White.

“We've spoken about this before and Arsenal wanted to reward Ben White, who also wants to stay at the club, and they've been working to extend the contract over the last few weeks, because he's been such a key player for Arsenal this season.

"I think that he’s started every single match in the Premier League, and Mikel Arteta has been driving this one," said Jacobs.

Jacobs went on to add that White is keen to sign a new deal at the Emirates.

“Obviously, Arsenal have renewed a number of other core players and key players, and this is about showing Ben White that he's part of the spine of the team.

"And the good news for Arsenal is that, unlike some of the slightly more complicated renewals, White is very intent on signing,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“So, I think that this one will pan out very similar to Gabriel Martinelli, who was asked whether he was going to sign a new Arsenal contract, and he said that all he needs is a pen - and then he subsequently signed.”

White has operated at right-back as well as centre-back this season.