Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Dusan Vlahovic; club advised to sign Alexander Isak, and more - May 6, 2024

Arsenal are preparing for their upcoming game against Manchester United on Sunday, May 12, in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are leading the title race after 36 games, with Manchester City a point behind in second place, having played a game less.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have set their sights on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, the north London side have been advised to sign Newcastle United hitman Alexander Isak this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 6, 2024:

Arsenal want Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal are planning to move for Dusan Vlahovic at the end of the season, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Gunners are looking for a new No. 9 who could help the team hit a higher gear. Arteta has had his eyes on Vlahovic for a while and is planning to go for the kill this summer.

The Serbian striker has been decisive for Juventus this season, registering 17 goals and three assists in 34 games across competitions. The 24-year-old could be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates.

The Gunners are keeping a close eye on Vlahovic at the moment, and a move could materialise at the end of the season. Juventus could let him leave this summer for €65 million, according to a recent report from the same outlet.

Gunners advised to sign Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak

Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness believes Alexander Isak would be a fine fit at the Emirates.

The Swedish striker has been on a roll this season with Newcastle, scoring 24 goals and setting up one in 37 games across competitions. Recent reports have suggested that the player has admirers at the Emirates.

Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness added that the 24-year-old could cost £80-100 million this summer.

“I’m a big admirer of Isak, he’s a high-quality finisher. I think you’d be looking at somewhere between £80-100million, and there will be interest in trying to take him away from Newcastle.

"He seems like he’d be the perfect player up front for Arsenal. There are a lot of issues with strikers at some of the top clubs," said Wyness.

He continued:

“Isak has had some trouble with injury, but when he’s fit he has shown that he’s at that level. Strikers always come at a premium, so £80-100million will be the price tag.

"Especially for someone like Isak, who will go right to the very top. I’m sure Newcastle will do all they can to keep him but I think he could go further.”

Isak's contract with the Magpies runs till 2028, so prising him away from St. James' Park won't be easy.

David Raya set for permanent stay at the Emirates, says Fabrizio Romano

David Raya

David Raya will sign a permanent deal with Arsenal at the end of this season, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish goalkeeper arrived at the Emirates last summer and has made the No. 1 position his own this season. His efforts have sparked talks of a permanent stay, but Arteta recently said that a decision on the player's future will be taken at the end of the season.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Raya will join the Gunners in a £27 million deal this summer.

“Many Arsenal fans are asking me about Mikel Arteta’s reply in his press conference about David Raya – congratulations to him, the Golden Glove of the Premier League.

"All I’m told is that despite Arteta saving in public that everything will be decided at the end of the season. For David Raya, I’m told (that) the decision was already made in November," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“The verbal agreement between Brentford and Arsenal was for a permanent transfer but because of Financial Fair Play, Arsenal and Brentford agreed on a loan deal with a buy option clause.

"There are no doubts. David Raya already agreed his contract with Arsenal who will pay £27m to Brentford at the end of the season.”

Raya has registered 19 clean sheets from 39 appearances across competitions this season.