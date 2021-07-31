Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Granit Xhaka to stay, Real Madrid slap €50m price tag on midfield ace, and more - 31st July 2021

Arsenal have finally completed the signing of Ben White. The Englishman joined the Gunners in a £50m deal, becoming Mikel Arteta’s third signing of the summer. The Spaniard has a task on his hands ahead of a crucial season as he looks to lead his side back into the Champions League places.

The Gunners want to bolster several positions this summer, including central midfield and goalkeeper.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 31 July 2021.

Arsenal want Granit Xhaka to stay

Granit Xhaka

Arsenal have made a U-turn and now want Granit Xhaka to stay at the Emirates, according to Sky Sports. The Gunners are contemplating offering the Swiss international a new deal despite him being heavily linked with a move to AS Roma.

Xhaka has divided opinion since joining Arsenal in the summer of 2016. However, the 28-year-old’s performances for Switzerland at Euro 2020 have strengthened Mikel Arteta’s desire to keep him at the Emirates.

Arsenal were willing to offload him this summer for various reasons, but are yet to receive a suitable offer. Replacing Xhaka in the current window will not be easy and that's reportedly one of the reasons the club are willing to stick with him.

Arsenal are offering Granit Xhaka a new deal until June 2025 with an increased salary - more than what AS Roma are proposing in their contract bid. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



AS Roma last bid was €12m + €3m add ons, turned down. Arsenal are now confident to extend Xhaka contract soon. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2021

Xhaka’s current deal expires in 2023. Arsenal want to sort out his future before the start of the new season so a contract extension could be on the cards.

Real Madrid slap €50m price tag on midfield ace

Martin Odegaard

Real Madrid have slapped a €50m price tag on Martin Odegaard amid interest from Arsenal, according to The Hard Tackle via ESPN. The Norwegian has been a subject of interest after impressing during his loan spell at the Emirates last season.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bring Odegaard back to the club on a permanent basis and it now appears the player is warming up to a move.

According to @RMadridistaReal, Martin Odegaard's dream was to succeed at Real Madrid, but he is thinking of returning to #Arsenal. Neither the player's environment nor the club rule out a departure. pic.twitter.com/ipd1mdsEXv — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) July 27, 2021

Arsenal are eager to add a creative midfielder to their ranks despite tying Emile Smith Rowe down to a new deal. The Gunners believe Odegaard is perfect for the role, but they will have to pay over the odds to sign him.

Arsenal considering move for Watford goalkeeper

Daniel Bachmann

Arsenal have identified Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann as an alternative to Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale, according to The Sun. The Gunners are interested in the Sheffield shot-stopper, but the Blades want £30m. That has forced the London club to look for alternative targets, with Bachmann popping up on their radar.

However, the Hornets want to keep the Austrian at the club and are demanding £15m to part with their prized asset. Arsenal are expected to submit another bid for Ramsdale in the coming days, but if the move fails to materialize, Mikel Arteta could seriously consider making an offer for the Austrian.

Edited by Arvind Sriram