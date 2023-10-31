Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Ivan Toney; club receive Victor Nelsson boost, and more - October 31, 2023

Arsenal travel to the London Stadium on Wednesday (November 1) to face West Ham United in the EFL Cup Round of 16. The Gunners are buoyed by their massive 5-0 home win over Sheffield United at the weekend in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have a genuine interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Elsewhere, the north London side have received a boost in their efforts to sign Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 31, 2023:

Arsenal want Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal remain keen to sign Ivan Toney in January, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English striker is expected to leave Brentford this winter at the end of his ban from football due to betting activities. The Gunners are hoping to prise him away to the Emirates.

On The Debrief podcast, Romano added that Chelsea are also in the race for the 27-year-old.

"Arsenal really wanted him (Nketiah) to stay, they extended his contract months ago, so the idea has always been to trust him. I have no indications of him leaving.

"Toney is really appreciated by Arsenal, same at Chelsea, so I think the race is absolutely open. At the moment, nothing is agreed with the player or Brentford, but, for sure, he’s appreciated," said Romano.

He continued:

“We’ll have to see Arsenal’s situation in December. It will depend on their position in their Champions League group and the Premier League table.

"It’s not guaranteed that they will spend big money on Toney, because it would have to be at least £65m, so Arsenal want to take their time to decide on what they need.”

Toney has been sensational for the Bees in recent seasons, amassing 68 goals and 21 assists in 124 games across competitions.

Gunners receive Victor Nelsson boost

Arsenal have received a boost in their efforts to sign Victor Nelsson. According to Aksam, Galatasaray are willing to listen to offers for the Danish international, as he's no longer part of their plans. The 25-year-old has done a decent job for the Turkish club, prompting interest from the Gunners.

Arteta has a settled defensive unit but remains in the market for more cover at the back. Nelson could be a backup for William Saliba. Galatasaray are willing to let the player leave for €15-20 million, which would also suit Arsenal. However, they face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the player's services.

Arsenal unlikely to let Aaron Ramsdale leave in January

Aaron Ramsdale has struggled for game time at the Emirates this season.

Arsenal are unlikely to let Aaron Ramsdale leave in January, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order this season following the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford. Recent reports have linked Ramsdale with a departure from the Emirates in the winter.

However, on The Debrief podcast, Jacobs said that the Gunners will do everything possible to keep the Englishman at the club beyond January.

"Arteta made a number of changes (against Sheffield United). Emile Smith Rowe made his first start of the season; at the same time, Eddie Nketiah got game time, Jakub Kiwior played, and yet David Raya was the goalkeeper.

"If I am Ramsdale, that underlines something he has known for a while. Even if Arteta repeatedly says there is healthy competition, there is a clear number one at Arsenal, and it is not Aaron Ramsdale," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“As far as January is concerned, I still think it is going to be quite difficult for any clubs. We hear a lot about Chelsea, but Arsenal will not want to lose a player like Ramsdale, who is a positive influence even when he is not playing midway through the season.

"Of course, there will be rumours, of course. There will be interest, of course. There will be enquiries, but, I think, Arsenal will do everything they possibly can to hang on to Ramsdale, and they may need him. It is an intriguing one for January."

Ramsdale's contract at the Emirates runs till 2026.